US Senate vote revives tariff threat to India over Russian oil imports

The threat of punitive US tariffs on India over its Russian oil purchases has resurfaced just six months after Washington withdrew a 25 per cent Russia-related levy on Indian goods. The US Senate’s passage of legislation allowing additional tariffs of up to 100 per cent on major buyers of Russian energy has put India back in the crosshairs, with Russia accounting for around 30 per cent of India’s crude imports in FY26.

The measure does not yet automatically impose a tariff on Indian goods, as the US House of Representatives is yet to consider the legislation, after which the bill could be sent to Trump for approval. But if enacted, US President Donald Trump would have the discretion to levy an additional tariff ranging from above zero to 100 per cent on countries that continue purchasing energy products from Russia 30 days after the law takes effect in the US. The bill identifies China, India, Slovakia, Hungary and Azerbaijan as the five largest buyers of Russian crude oil.

The bill also allows the president to waive the sanctions if he determines that doing so is in the US national interest.

The renewed tariff threat comes as New Delhi and Washington continue to struggle to conclude an interim trade agreement, with India seeking a tariff advantage over competing economies. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has repeatedly said India would implement the agreement only after Washington ensures that Indian exporters enjoy a comparative advantage over competing economies, including those in its neighbourhood and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean).

An Indian government official involved in the negotiations had previously said New Delhi did not expect the Russia sanctions legislation to affect the ongoing trade talks. According to the official, India and the US had already concluded discussions on Russia-linked tariffs after Washington withdrew the 25 per cent levy in February, and the issue was unlikely to be reopened.

At the same time, India has been increasing its purchases of US energy. Imports of energy products from the US rose by 20 per cent in FY26, with crude oil shipments increasing to $9.87 billion from $6.55 billion, taking total US energy purchases to $17.32 billion during the year.

Indian goods currently face an additional 10 per cent tariff in the US under Section 301 of the US Trade Act of 1974. Products such as steel, automobiles and pharmaceuticals also face sector-specific tariffs under Section 232.

The latest development could, therefore, add another layer of uncertainty for Indian exporters, particularly if the US administration exercises its discretion to impose an additional tariff on Indian goods.

According to experts, the larger concern is the US’ growing use of trade restrictions to enforce foreign-policy goals. “Reciprocal tariffs, Section 301 investigations, forced-labour measures, sectoral duties and now Russia-related sanctions have turned tariffs into instruments of strategic pressure,” New Delhi-based think tank Global Trade Research Initiative founder Ajay Srivastava said.

“India shouldn’t allow tariff threats to determine its energy policy. As long as Russian crude oil remains commercially attractive, India should continue buying it,” Srivastava said. “Differences with Washington must be managed through firm negotiation—not extending unilateral concessions that raise India’s energy costs and weaken its strategic autonomy,” he added.