In a letter to the USITC, Mpeda highlighted the constitutional and legal safeguards India provides to workers, backing the domestic industry. This follows an American shrimp producers’ lobby, the Southern Shrimp Alliance (SSA), approaching the USITC to block imports from major Indian seafood exporter Nekkanti Sea Foods. The SSA alleged that the Indian company uses exploitative labour practices to reduce production costs, allowing its shrimp to compete with domestic producers.

This comes as US tariff concerns trouble Indian exporters to that market. The USITC case is expected to have implications for around 28 per cent of India’s total seafood exports.

India’s seafood exports in 2025-26 (FY26) stood at $8.46 billion, of which the US accounted for $2.33 billion. Frozen shrimp continued to dominate India’s seafood exports to the US, accounting for 93.55 per cent of their value. Nekkanti accounts for about 2 per cent of US shrimp imports by value.

The Seafood Exporters Association of India (SEAI), the apex body representing Indian seafood exporters, has also raised concerns in its submission to Lisa R Barton, secretary, USITC, warning of potential reputational damage to the wider Indian seafood sector.

“We tried to enlighten the USITC about the constitutional guarantees India provides to its working class. We highlighted the strict labour laws and the enforcement agencies at both the state and Centre levels. We also have a labour task force in every state,” said P Jawahar, chairman of Mpeda.

Indian shrimp processors and exporters are also members of the global, industry-led initiative Seafood Task Force, which aims to address forced labour and environmental standards in the shrimp industry. Mpeda functions as both a regulator and an export promotion body.

India also has an institutional mechanism at the state level to monitor labour standards and practices, called the State Level Task Force. It includes representatives from labour unions, industry and labour department officials. Following the SSA’s allegations, Mpeda also wrote to the Andhra Pradesh government to check whether there were any labour-related concerns specific to Nekkanti.

The SSA’s campaign has also received support in the US. As many as 12 members of Congress (six from each party), 10 US fisheries groups, 10 labour and environmental non-governmental organisations, and representatives of other US industries extended their support during the USITC’s comment period, the SSA told Business Standard. The alliance represents domestic shrimp fishermen and processors across eight states, including Louisiana. However, a ruling in the SSA’s favour could cause reputational damage to Indian exporters among US buyers.

“This is a rare instance of government support because this is not a quality issue. Questions are being raised about labour laws and the Indian industry. The complaint is driven by pure business interests,” said K N Raghavan, chief executive officer of SEAI.

In its submission to the USITC during the comment period, SEAI also warned that the case could have reputational implications for the wider Indian seafood sector.

“US wild-caught producers face stiff competition from imports. That does not establish that Nekkanti caused their injury. According to Nekkanti’s recent audited financial statements, it accounts for about 2 per cent of US shrimp imports by value, while employee-related costs make up less than 8 per cent of its production costs. The complaint does not estimate any labour-cost savings, nor does it explain how savings on a cost item that small, at a supplier with such a small market share, could have materially affected US shrimp prices,” said a letter written by G Pawan Kumar, SEAI president .

The USITC is likely to take up the matter on December 18.

“When a complaint blames one exporter for an industry's injury, it has to establish a link between that exporter's conduct and the harm. This complaint does not,” Kumar added.

India exported 1,972,018 tonnes of seafood, valued at ₹73,890.46 crore ($8.46 billion), in FY26, an all-time high in both volume and value despite global headwinds. Frozen shrimp remained the leading product in seafood exports, generating ₹49,037.93 crore ($5.62 billion). It accounted for 40.19 per cent of the total export volume and 66.52 per cent of total earnings in US dollar terms.

“This complaint does not establish labour abuses at Nekkanti. It relies on advocacy reports, news articles, a State Department statement referring to ‘some’ facilities, and a single confidential declaration,” Kumar said.

Earlier, a Nekkanti source had said the company was complying with all norms and regulations and described the complaint as a targeted move against Indian exporters.

Devi Sea Foods, Sandhya Aqua, and Nekkanti are among India’s top shrimp exporters, each recording annual exports worth around ₹1,500 crore, according to industry sources.

The allegation has been brought under Section 337 of the US Trade Act, which covers unfair trade practices, including imports involving forced labour. The SSA alleges that Nekkanti uses forced labour, enabling Indian exporters to produce seafood at lower costs and dump it in the US market.

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