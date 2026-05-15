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Home / Economy / News / US team to visit India next month for trade talks; dates not finalised

US team to visit India next month for trade talks; dates not finalised

India and the US issued a joint statement on February 7 finalising a framework for an interim trade agreement regarding reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade

trade talk, India US Trade

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 3:43 PM IST

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The US team is expected to visit India next month for trade talks, though no dates have been finalised yet, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said on Friday.

The Indian side visited Washington, DC, in April for an in-person round of meetings with their US counterparts to finalise the details of the interim pact and take forward the negotiations under the broader bilateral trade agreement (BTA).

"We expect the US team to visit soon..not this month..may be next month," he told reporters here.

He said India is engaged with the US on trade deal and it would be signed at an opportune time.

 

He also said that India is engaged with the US on section 301 investigations.

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India and the US issued a joint statement on February 7 finalising a framework for an interim trade agreement regarding reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade.

The framework reaffirmed the countries' commitment to the broader India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement negotiations.

India's shipments to the US grew marginally by 0.92 per cent to $87.3 billion during the last fiscal year, while imports increased 15.95 per cent to $52.9 billion. The trade surplus declined to $34.4 billion from $40.89 billion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : US India relations India US Trade Deal Trade talks

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 3:42 PM IST

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