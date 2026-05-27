US trade officials to visit India next week to advance bilateral trade pact

Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia Brendan Lynch, who is also chief negotiator for the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), will visit New Delhi with a team of officials from June 1 to June 4 to advance trade deal negotiations, the commerce department said in a press statement on Wednesday.

“To carry forward the discussions, the US team led by the chief negotiator will be visiting India from June 1-4, 2026. It is proposed to finalise the details of the interim agreement and take forward the negotiations under the broader BTA on multiple areas such as market access, non-tariff measures, customs and trade facilitation, investment promotion, economic security alignment,” the release added.

This will be the second physical meeting between the two sides after they issued a joint statement in February agreeing on a framework for an interim agreement regarding reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade. India’s chief negotiator Darpan Jain, additional secretary in the commerce department, had led a team of officials to the US in April.

Following February’s joint statement, the White House removed the 25 per cent penal tariff on India for its Russian oil imports.

As per the joint statement, US President Donald Trump had also agreed to lower the reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent from 25 per cent. However, this is likely to undergo revision now that the US Supreme Court has scrapped the tariffs imposed by Trump under the US’ International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

Currently, the US has imposed a 10 per cent blanket tariff on all trading partners.

Simultaneously, the White House has also initiated investigations into India and several other economies, alleging overcapacity and forced labour under Section 301 of the US Trade Act of 1974. The Act allows Washington to probe and act against trade practices that may harm US commerce. India has denied the claims and has already made its submissions.

The US is India’s top export destination, accounting for nearly 20 per cent of India’s total outbound shipments. India had a trade surplus of $33.83 billion with the US in FY26.