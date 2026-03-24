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Ahead of WTO's 14th ministerial meet, USTR pushes rethink in MFN norm

The US has called for a rethink of the MFN trade principle ahead of WTO's 14th ministerial meet, citing changing economic realities and concerns over reciprocity

WTO, World Trade Organization

World Trade Organization (WTO) | Image: Bloomberg

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 6:17 PM IST

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Global trade rules, especially the “Most-Favoured Nation” (MFN) principle, are being weakened and need to be reconsidered, mainly because countries do not fully follow them, the United States Trade Representative (USTR) argued in a report on World Trade Organization (WTO) reform, ahead of the global trade body’s upcoming 14th ministerial conference (MC).
 
The 14th MC is being held from March 26 to 29 in Yaoundé, Cameroon.
 
According to global trade rules, the main idea behind the MFN principle is non-discrimination or equal treatment — for instance, in the form of lower tariffs — to all trade partners. The exception to this principle is allowed when bilateral trade agreements or trade deals between a group of nations are agreed upon. 
 
“We strongly agree that, as part of the reform process, members need to rethink how the MFN principle functions in its current form, and whether it genuinely fosters openness and a level playing field or whether ‘it has become a straightjacket that cements the status quo and enables free riding’. We also strongly agree that members need to embark on a frank conversation on the link between MFN and reciprocity,” the report said, adding that the MFN principle no longer reflects current economic realities. 
The US report comes at a time when it is imposing country-specific tariffs citing national security and unfair trade practices.

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It pointed out that for decades, while the US kept its tariffs low and its economy open, its trading partners imposed “egregious tariff and non-tariff barriers” on American exports. As a result, the MFN principle has consistently failed to prevent discriminatory trade practices and promote equal treatment.
 
“The WTO needs to change if it intends to have any relevance as the international trading system transitions to focus on reciprocity and balance… Our report addresses key issues such as transparency, eligibility for special and differential treatment, plurilateral negotiations, the role of the Most Favoured Nation principle, the role of the Secretariat, and essential security,” the report quoted USTR Jamieson Greer as saying.
 
It also pointed out that not just the US, the European Union has also raised questions about the applicability of the MFN principle, and has called for a broader debate on the fundamentals underpinning the current balance of rights and commitments.
 
The report aims to give impetus to reform discussions during and after MC14.

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Topics : WTO meeting World Trade Organization Global Trade US trade policy

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First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

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