Uttar Pradesh trade show may generate ₹25,000 crore boost for MSMEs

The Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) scheduled to be held in Greater Noida from September 25-29, 2026, is expected to provide a global trading and marketing platform to nine million MSMEs across the state. The MSME sector plays a vital role in the state's industrial and socio-economic spectrum in terms of employment and economic activities.

The trade show aims to attract 550 international buyers from more than 80 countries, and 45,000 B2B (business-to-business) buyers. The theme for the 4th edition of UPITS 2026 is ‘UP for Global Growth: Innovation, Manufacturing & Exports’.

According to officials, UPITS 2026 is estimated to generate ₹5,000 crore in business enquiries and ₹20,000 crore in potential business generation, apart from facilitating over 5,000 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between domestic and global trading and business entities.

With UP’s vision to become a $1 trillion economy by 2030, the UPITS will pitch the landlocked state as a global sourcing hub for multinational trading firms, importers, exporters, and ecommerce players.

The sub-themes of the high octane event include: Make in UP, Export from UP, One District One Product (ODOP) to Global Markets, MSME & Startup Empowerment, Sustainable Manufacturing, Digital Trade & E-Commerce, and Investment & Logistics Hub.

In the run up to the event, large-scale branding activities would be implemented across major Indian cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad etc.

In a review meeting, Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary S P Goyal underscored that the UPITS 2026 is an ambitious event for the state, and should be organised with even greater grandeur.

He emphasised the inclusion of innovative business models and exhibitions in sectors such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics, dairy, industry, fisheries, and food processing.

“The trade show should showcase Uttar Pradesh’s rich cultural heritage, history, traditional arts, tribal culture, folk art, and folk heritage, thus enabling visitors from across India and abroad to experience the state's cultural diversity,” he noted.

Besides, UPITS 2026 will feature traditional cuisines under the flagship ‘One District One Cuisine’ (ODOC) initiative, giving the state’s local flavours and culinary heritage at an international platform.

To create momentum for the event, UPITS hoardings would be installed in major cities and airports two months prior to the show.