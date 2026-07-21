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Home / Economy / News / Value of rupee market-determined with no specific level or band: Sitharaman

Value of rupee market-determined with no specific level or band: Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says the rupee is market-determined with no target band, while RBI intervenes only to curb excessive volatility

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Sitharaman said the value of the rupee is market-determined, with no target or specific level or band, and RBI regularly monitors the foreign exchange market and intervenes in situations of excess volatility (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 11:34 PM IST

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Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the rupee's value against the US dollar is market-determined and there is no target or specific band for the domestic currency.

"The government closely tracks the trends in key economic parameters, including exchange rate movements, along with their implications for economic growth and fiscal stability. These issues are discussed at various fora at various levels of the government," she said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

On Tuesday, the rupee pared initial losses and settled 12 paise higher at 96.24 (provisional). Traders attribute the recovery to RBI's intervention.

Sitharaman said the value of the rupee is market-determined, with no target or specific level or band, and RBI regularly monitors the foreign exchange market and intervenes in situations of excess volatility.

 

Further, the RBI monitors key developments across the globe which may have an impact on the USD-INR exchange rate, she said.

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Various measures have been taken by RBI to boost forex inflows, which in turn may ease the pressure on INR. These include amendment to the External Commercial Borrowings (ECB) framework in February 2026 through expansion of eligible borrower and recognised lender base, rationalisation of borrowing limits and restrictions on average maturity period.

Besides, on June 5, RBI announced a slew of measures to boost inflow of foreign capital including raising limits for investment by Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) in equity instruments traded on the stock market without SEBI registration.

Further, the same facility was extended to all individual Persons Resident Outside India (PROIs) at par with NRIs and OCIs.

In addition, a facility of concessional forex swap has been announced to incentivise the ECB by Public Sector Undertakings and overseas foreign currency borrowings with a minimum maturity of three years raised by AD banks, wherein the concessional rate of the swap was fixed at 1.5 per cent per annum compounded semi-annually.

The swap facility has already come into effect and will remain open till January 15, 2027.

Also, the time period for realisation of exports has been restored to nine months from 15-month period stipulated earlier.

The depreciation of the INR has been influenced by several factors, including reduced support from the capital account amidst rising crude oil prices in the wake of the conflict in the Middle East, she said.

However, a depreciating domestic currency is likely to enhance export competitiveness, which in turn impacts the economy positively.

On the other hand, she said, depreciation may raise the prices of imported goods.

Imports are also determined by global supply-demand conditions, geopolitical developments, domestic demand, and factors such as global value chain integration necessitating imports of intermediate goods for production and exports, and international prices of imported goods.

Thus, the impact of exchange rate movements on import bill, and hence on domestic inflation, cost of essential commodities, the MSME sector and on the common citizen in general, cannot be isolated, she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman RBI Rupee Exchange rates

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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 11:34 PM IST

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