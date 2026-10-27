Venezuelan crude offers Reliance margin boost, but supply is a hurdle

More importantly, the meeting has raised questions about what such a move could mean, not just for RIL's refining business but also for other Indian refiners and the dynamics of India's crude imports.

If Venezuelan crude does make a comeback in the larger energy diplomacy arena, experts say it could help RIL claw back its lost Gross Refinery Margin (GRM) premium over other refiners. This view is backed by the fact that the Ambani-Rubio meeting was followed by an official statement from RIL saying the two sides had discussed commercial partnerships in energy and technology.

While the statement does not explicitly state any commitment by RIL to raise its purchase of Venezuelan crude - which the US now controls following the ouster and kidnapping of that country's President Nicolas Maduro early this year - Rubio's comments before the meeting offer a peek into the likely focus areas of the discussion. The Secretary of State acknowledged India as a "refining superpower" and praised RIL's "extraordinary capacity to refine", noting that expanding cooperation with western hemisphere energy suppliers like Venezuela would benefit both India and the US.

However, the plan may be as simple to execute as it would appear. The first is whether there will be enough surplus of Venezuelan crude that can be imported by India. The other is the current record high product cracks - the difference between the price of a barrel of crude and the final, refined product, such as petrol or diesel - which make the benefits of converting heavy, sulphur-rich Venezuelan crude available to multiple refiners rather than just RIL.

How could Venezuelan crude improve Reliance's refining margins?

Historically, RIL has commanded a premium in its GRM over domestic peers, mostly the state-run Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) due to three main reasons: hugely discounted Venezuelan heavy crude, deep-conversion capability of its technologically superior Jamnagar refinery, and the integrated nature of logistics and energy operations at the complex.

The Jamnagar complex processed as much as 300,000–400,000 barrels per day (kbpd) of Venezuelan Merey-16 crude until a few years ago to build an unmatched raw material cost advantage. In the period between 2012 and 2018, RIL's GRM outperformed other domestic refiners by as much as $4-$5.5 per barrel. However, this premium came under pressure in subsequent years as US sanctions curtailed Venezuelan flows, driving supply from the South American nation to negligible levels over 2021–2023 period. At the same time, domestic PSU refiners upgraded their ability to process heavy crudes even as discounted Russian Urals became widely available.

"With Venezuelan crude now selectively returning at multi-year highs and Russian crude discounts narrowing, we see structural headroom for Jamnagar’s margin spread to re-widen," said Harshraj Aggarwal, lead analyst (Oil & Gas and New Energy) at equity research firm Yes Securities. "We model a sustainable structural premium of $3 per barrel over domestic PSUs. Higher Venezuelan crude intake combined with full complex optimisation offers further upside to oil-to-chemicals Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (Ebitda) and free cash flow generation."

He added that this margin resilience is buttressed by Jamnagar’s captive petcoke gasification complex, which replaces expensive imported merchant LNG with low-cost syngas for plant utilities and hydrogen generation.

Additionally, while its peers face operational yield drag - systemic reduction in high-value product yield such as petrol, diesel, and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) due to inefficiencies and equipment constraints - when processing high-acidity and extra-heavy grades like Venezuelan crude, Jamnagar’s advanced zero-residue configuration converts such crudes directly into high-margin middle distillates, Aggarwal said, adding that peer refineries have been facing issues on discounted crude supply.

Why could Venezuelan crude supplies limit India's imports?

Other experts, however, are not as enthused, pointing out that the key factor remains Venezuela's ability to increase crude production and exports itself, rather than India's willingness to buy more barrels.

Since January of this year, Venezuela has managed to increase crude production and exports by tapping into relatively low-hanging opportunities, including restarting existing operations and improving utilisation of its long-underperforming export infrastructure.

"However, production and export growth appear to have plateaued over the past two to three months, suggesting that much of the initial recovery has already been captured," said Sumit Ritolia, senior manager (Modelling) at Kpler, a data and analytics firm that provides real-time intelligence on commodity flows and maritime shipping. "Looking ahead, we see scope for only a marginal additional increase of around 100–200 kbpd, unless more substantial investment is made in upstream production, infrastructure rehabilitation and export debottlenecking."

Another important consideration is that the US is already a major buyer of Venezuelan heavy crude, which is easily refined by complex US Gulf Coast refineries. These refiners have established processing capabilities and logistical advantages, making them natural buyers of Venezuelan oil. Any additional volumes available to India would, therefore, depend on how much supply remains after meeting US demand and other existing commitments. From India's perspective, experts say that there is certainly an appetite for more Venezuelan crude, particularly among complex refiners such as RIL.

"However, India's ability to increase purchases will ultimately depend on Venezuela producing and exporting more crude, rather than simply redirecting existing volumes. Overall, I see potential for a gradual increase in Venezuelan crude flows to India, but not a significant jump in the near term. The first question is whether Venezuela can sustainably increase production and export capacity; India's willingness to absorb additional barrels comes second," Ritolia said.

What could higher Venezuelan crude imports mean for Indian refiners?

Overall, higher Venezuelan crude intake could be positive for refining margins of complex Indian refiners, particularly Reliance. Venezuelan crude is generally heavy and high in sulphur, making it more challenging to process than conventional medium or light crude grades. However, this also creates a pricing advantage for refiners with the necessary conversion and treating capabilities, Ritolia notes.

For less complex refineries, however, processing higher volumes of Venezuelan crude may not necessarily improve margins. Heavier crude can increase residue production, hydrogen requirements, energy consumption and operational constraints, potentially offsetting the feedstock cost advantage.

As a result, the low-cost benefit will not be uniform across Indian refiners. While complex facilities that are capable of maximising conversion of heavy crude into valuable products will be better placed to capture the upside, others may continue to favour lighter or medium-sour grades. Also, the impact on GRMs will depend on international product cracks. With diesel margins currently strong, refiners capable of converting discounted heavy crude into middle distillates could benefit disproportionately.

So, while RIL has the potential to improve its GRM premium over other Indian refiners, the availability of Venezuelan crude is likely to matter more than any other factor. "Reliance is already importing around 300–350 kbpd of Venezuelan crude, accounting for 20–25 percent of its crude intake. With Venezuelan production and exports showing signs of plateauing over the past few months, there may be limited room for Reliance to increase purchases significantly unless Venezuela can bring additional supplies to the market," Ritolia said.