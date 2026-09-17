War, extreme weather put Asia's food security at risk: Verisk Maplecroft

By Claire Jiao

Severe weather disruptions will amplify food security risks in Asia, potentially triggering civil unrest and political instability in vulnerable countries such as India, Indonesia and the Philippines, according to consultancy Verisk Maplecroft.

The warning comes as the war in Iran has already disrupted fuel and fertiliser supplies, both of which are key agricultural inputs. Now, weather extremes linked to a powerful El Niño are further threatening crops across the region.

Indonesia, the world’s biggest palm oil producer, is suffering from a rash of hard-to-control wildfires that have disrupted harvests. The monsoon rains that top rice exporter India relies on are running 15% below normal, and Thailand’s sugar harvest is set to sink.

For conflict-stricken nations like Afghanistan and Myanmar, a food shock would raise the risk of a humanitarian catastrophe, it added. Thailand, highly reliant on imported energy and fertilisers, is also under growing pressure from debt-laden farmers ahead of the next planting season.

“The impacts are increasingly visible,” said Verisk Maplecroft. “In many key agriculture regions, planting and fertilisation decisions were made during the peak of the disruption, meaning negative impacts may now be locked in even if the geopolitical situation improves in the coming months.”

Meanwhile, hedge funds see super El Niño as an opportunity. The head of ZAMS Asset Management, a former Balyasny Asset Management trader, said he’s expecting it to produce an “unusually alpha-rich environment,” while Moreton Capital Partners is targeting $500 million to bet on all the ways in which El Niño will upend food prices.