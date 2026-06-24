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We are unequivocally, emphatically pro-business: West Bengal FM Dasgupta

Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta says the state will pursue a pro-business policy framework, revive industrial incentives and align more closely with the national economy

Swapan Dasgupta

The perception that West Bengal is a difficult place to do business is one that needs to be tackled, Dasgupta said | Photo: X @swapan55

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2026 | 6:59 PM IST

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West Bengal Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta on Wednesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government will pursue a pro-business policy framework to create an environment conducive to industrial growth and better integrate the state’s economy with the national economy.
 
Speaking at the inaugural edition of the Growth Driven Family Business Conclave organised by Assocham, days after the government presented its first Budget in the Assembly, Dasgupta said West Bengal had paid a heavy price for disengaging from the national economy and asserted that the new government was unequivocally and emphatically pro-business.
 
“One of the most important contributions which we can make in the coming days is to assure everyone that there is a certain tectonic shift in the public culture of West Bengal and that, from a position of being contrarian, we are now part of the mainstream,” Dasgupta said.
 
 
The Budget, presented on Monday, sought to balance welfare spending with a push for infrastructural and industrial development. It proposed measures to attract industrial investment, including the introduction of a West Bengal Investment Promotion Framework with a proposed allocation of ₹5,000 crore in the current financial year.
 
The previous Trinamool Congress government had withdrawn industrial incentives, in place since 1993, to redirect resources towards welfare programmes.

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At the conclave, Dasgupta said conflicts between the Centre and states were natural, but in West Bengal, prolonged confrontations had at times been “completely needless”.
 
Referring to the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor connecting Ludhiana and Dankuni, he said it was an excellent project that had effectively stalled at the Bihar border because West Bengal was being “difficult”.
 
He stressed that the perception of West Bengal as a difficult destination to conduct business needed to change.
 
The proposed West Bengal Investment Promotion Framework focuses on industrial development through a cluster-based approach along industrial corridors. It aims to encourage investment in both MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) and large industrial projects, prioritise North Bengal and Paschimanchal, promote green energy adoption, and incentivise investments in emerging sectors such as electric vehicles, semiconductor design and manufacturing, green hydrogen, and defence production.
 
“I understand that we must make the structure, the government incentives, etc, on par with the rest of the neighbouring states — so that Assam doesn’t have a disproportionate advantage or Odisha doesn’t benefit too much. We should have a level playing field,” Dasgupta said.
 
He added that West Bengal may need to offer additional incentives simply to catch up. “It is really about creating an enabling environment, that’s what everybody needs.” Responding to media queries later, Dasgupta said the rules were being drafted.
 
He also argued that the state had become too “Kolkata-focused” and called for the development of other urban centres. “We need either Asansol or Durgapur to get back its old importance; we need Siliguri to actually rival and challenge Kolkata in various ways,” he said.
 
The Budget had proposed techno-economic feasibility studies for metro links between Durgapur and Asansol, and between Siliguri and Jalpaiguri. According to Dasgupta, these projects could help drive growth in the regions. “The point is, we’ve got to think big,” he added.

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Topics : Swapan Dasgupta West Bengal Government

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First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 6:44 PM IST

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