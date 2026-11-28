Retail inflation is likely to edge higher in the coming months, driven by stronger demand for food and non-food items amid continuing festivities and the onset of the wedding season, a Finance Ministry report said on Saturday.

The Monthly Economic Review (MER) for November said the domestic economic activity is expected to sustain its momentum into the December quarter of the current fiscal year, with high-frequency indicators pointing to continued expansion across goods movement, tax collections, energy consumption and freight.

"Continued conflict in the Middle East, risks to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and global trade policy uncertainty remain the key factors in the outlook, but strong macroeconomic fundamentals and adequate buffers leave the economy well placed to navigate them," it said.

Continued Middle East unrest and Strait of Hormuz risks could keep oil import bills and maritime freight rates volatile. These supply-side shocks threaten to feed into broader wholesale and retail price indices in the coming months, the report said.

However, easing global crude oil prices, with benchmarks falling below $100 per barrel in early November alongside a firmer rupee backed by robust capital inflows, may provide some relief from imported inflationary pressures, provided the momentum lasts.

"With the festive season persisting into November and the onset of the wedding/nuptial season, upcoming inflation prints may face upside risks due to increased demand across food and non-food items," the MER said.

Retail inflation breached the Reserve Bank's inflation targeting ceiling for the first time in two years in October. The inflation print came in at 6.09 per cent, on a sharp spike in food inflation and an unfavourable base effect.

The MER said that the effect of an unfavourable/less- favourable base may extend into November inflation numbers as well.

"Inflation may face near-term upside pressures from the persistence of base effect and weather-related uncertainties, including the possibility of a strong El Nino.

"However, the recent moderation in crude oil prices below $100 per barrel and the strengthening of the rupee could help contain imported inflation, if sustained," it said.

On the manufacturing front, the report said that business activity is likely to remain firm, with new orders gaining pace and input cost pressures easing.

Domestic demand should stay supportive, with sequential momentum in vehicle sales and continued strength in rural consumption. Comfortable fertiliser availability bodes well for the rabi season, although sowing is at an early stage and reservoir storage is below last year's level.

"The economy enters the coming months with firm domestic momentum, with sustained consumption demand, a gradual broadening of private investment and continued policy support for manufacturing expected to underpin growth," the report noted.

The MER said that the external sector is expected to remain resilient, supported by robust merchandise exports, a strong services trade surplus and adequate foreign exchange reserves. Nevertheless, the evolving geopolitical situation, alongside uncertainty surrounding global trade policies, could weigh on the outlook.

"Notwithstanding these external uncertainties, resilient domestic fundamentals and adequate macroeconomic buffers provide the economy with the capacity to navigate emerging challenges," the MER added.

Foreign exchange reserves continued to provide an adequate external buffer, and at $705.3 billion as of November 13, 2026, the reserves are equivalent to 10 months of imports.