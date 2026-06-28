Weekly economy wrap: Core sector slowdown, US trade talks shape policy week

The economy and policy calendar this week was shaped by a mix of weak domestic production signals and stronger external account flows. The government sharpened its focus on trade remedies, pushed coal-import substitution, and stepped up its disinvestment momentum.

The big picture, however, remained the proposed India-US trade deal, with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal seeking competitive advantage over rival economies. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said President Donald Trump may visit India early next year.

Core sector growth slows to 7-month low

The eight core sectors grew just 0.5 per cent in May , down from 1.8 per cent in April. The slowdown was led by contractions in coal and petroleum refinery products. Five of the eight sectors declined, while steel, cement and electricity remained in positive territory.

FDI provides external comfort

Net foreign direct investment rose more than fourfold to $6.58 billion in April 2026, helped by stronger equity inflows and lower repatriation by foreign investors. Gross FDI inflows rose 65 per cent year-on-year to $15.29 billion, with financial services, trade, manufacturing and computer services drawing the bulk of inflows.

Anti-dumping duty on chemical imports

The government imposed a five-year anti-dumping duty on sulphenamide accelerators imported from China , the European Union and the US. The chemical is used in the rubber and tyre industries. The duty ranges from $75 per tonne to $1,748 per tonne.

The government also began an anti-dumping probe into imports of electrical steel used in transformers from China , Japan, Korea and Russia. The investigation follows a complaint that cheap imports are hurting domestic producers supplying transformer makers, utilities and renewable power projects.

Domestic coal use gets a push

The government decided to raise domestic coal use to more than 50 per cent at imported coal-based power plants to cut costly overseas purchases. Domestic coal is already being used for 5.7 Gw of the 18.7 Gw capacity, with trials under way for another 4.3 Gw.

India-US trade talks stay cautious

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal’s talks with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer ended with little clarity on an interim trade deal. Goyal later said India would sign only if the deal gives it a competitive advantage over rival economies.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told news agency IANS that Washington is seeking to arrange Donald Trump’s visit to India early next year.

Disinvestment gains pace

The government's disinvestment receipts crossed ₹18,000 crore in Q1FY27 , exceeding the full-year FY26 proceeds. The latest boost came from the 2 per cent stake sale in Indian Railway Finance Corporation.

Forex reserves rise

Foreign exchange reserves rose $963 million to $672.59 billion in the week ended June 19, driven by a $4.11 billion rise in gold reserves, even as foreign currency assets declined.