Weekly economy wrap: Fuel costs and trade talks drive policy week

India’s economy-and-policy dashboard this week was shaped by the growing spillover of global volatility into domestic prices, trade flows and supply decisions. Energy remained the clearest pressure point, with West Asia tensions affecting crude, gold and fertiliser costs, while domestic fuel-related decisions added to inflation concerns.

The government moved to ease textile input costs by waiving cotton import duty, extended a major food distribution support scheme, pushed faster mining activity, and revised fuel export levies without changing domestic rates. At the same time, trade talks with the US and shifts in India’s energy imports pointed to a broader effort to manage external uncertainty.

Energy pressure in focus

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the West Asia crisis was creating pressure through crude oil, fertiliser and gold prices, all of which require foreign exchange payments. The comment captured the week’s larger concern: global commodity shocks can quickly transmit into India’s import bill, currency management and inflation outlook.

That pressure was also visible in India’s sourcing pattern. India raised Russian crude imports to 1.92 million barrels per day till May 28 and increased US gas purchases, as disruptions in West Asia affected traditional supply channels.

Fuel costs add to inflation risks

The Finance Ministry warned that fuel price hikes and weak monsoon rains could push up retail inflation through transport, energy and food costs. The warning linked two major risks for households and policymakers: higher energy costs and weather-related pressure on food supplies.

The government also revised fuel export levies for June 1-15. Export levies were set at ₹1.5 per litre on petrol, ₹13.5 per litre on diesel and ₹9.5 per litre on ATF, while domestic fuel rates were kept unchanged.

Supply-side measures target food and textiles

The Union Cabinet approved a five-year extension of SARTHAK-PDS till March 2031 with a ₹25,530-crore outlay. The scheme brings together support for foodgrain movement and public distribution system technology reforms, keeping food security and delivery efficiency in focus.

In another supply-side step, the government exempted cotton imports from customs duty and the Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess from June 1 to October 31. The move is aimed at improving availability and easing input costs for the textile sector.

Mining and industrial data get a policy push

The Ministry of Mines asked agencies and states to speed up exploration and operationalise auctioned blocks , with critical minerals such as rare earths, lithium and cobalt in focus. The push comes as India tries to strengthen domestic supply chains for minerals used in clean energy, electronics and advanced manufacturing.

Industrial data is also set for an update. Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) will launch the 2022-23 base-year Index of Industrial Production series on June 1, adding sectors such as rare earths, gas supply, water supply and waste management. The new series is expected to better reflect changes in India’s industrial structure.

Trade flows show mixed signals