Weekly economy wrap: Energy relief, slower PMI, monsoon concerns mark week

India’s economy entered July on a relieving note as energy supply pressures began to ease after the West Asia shock. While industrial output improved, manufacturing and services indicated slower expansion.

On the policy front, the government notified wage rates under the modified rural employment scheme, while also withdrawing fuel curbs. However, the government remained wary of uneven monsoon and El Nino affecting the inflation outlook.

Fuel curbs withdrawn

The government lifted temporary restrictions on petrol and diesel sales to commercial users from July 1 after reviewing the supply situation and easing tensions in West Asia. The curbs had been imposed to prevent diversion, hoarding and pressure on retail outlets amid tighter energy supplies.

Commercial LPG prices cut

State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) reduced the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders by ₹183.50 from July 1, offering relief to restaurants, hotels and other businesses. Domestic LPG cylinder prices remained unchanged.

OMC underrecoveries mount

Despite this, high crude costs incurred by the OMCs during the West Asia crisis continued to weigh on balance sheets. Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said OMCs incurred underrecoveries of ₹2.19 trillion on petrol, diesel and LPG sales till June 30.

Petrochemical duty relief extended

The government extended customs duty exemption on 40 critical petrochemical imports until July 15. The move is aimed at helping industries manage supply-chain disruptions and input availability amid global volatility.

Crude imports hit record

Industrial output improves

India’s industrial production grew 5.1 per cent in May , its fastest pace in five months. The improvement was led by manufacturing and electricity, even as mining remained a drag, suggesting that factory activity still had support before June’s moderation.

PMI loses steam

The manufacturing PMI fell to 54.2 in June from 55 in May, showing slower growth in output, new orders, exports and hiring. The reading remained in expansion territory, but pointed to a loss of momentum.

The services PMI slipped to a 17-month low of 57.4 in June as domestic demand softened. Export demand remained resilient, but the reading reinforced the broader signal of easing momentum.

Fiscal deficit widens

The fiscal deficit rose to ₹1.62 trillion in April-May , or 9.6 per cent of the FY27 Budget Estimate. The 12-fold rise from a year earlier reflected weaker revenue collections and will keep attention on the pace of receipts and spending.

Jobless rate at eight-year low

India’s unemployment rate fell to an eight-year low of 3.1 per cent in 2025, according to NSO data. But the headline improvement masked pressure in urban female employment, with several states reporting higher joblessness among women.

Inflation outlook contained: FinMin

The finance ministry said inflation may remain contained in the coming months, aided by softer commodity and crude oil prices. However, it flagged uneven monsoon rainfall, El Nino risks and geopolitical uncertainty as key watchpoints.

VB-G RAM G wages notified

The government notified wage rates under the newly enacted Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin), or VB-G RAM G , which replaced MGNREGA. The national average wage rose nearly 10 per cent to ₹327.4 a day from ₹298.8 earlier, with no state now below ₹300 a day.

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