Sunday, August 02, 2026 | 01:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 9 LiveIncome tax return deadline 2026Raymond Lifestyle Q1 resultMuthoot Finance Q1 resultIndia-China border tradeGST collections in JulyDelhi Property Aadhaar CardBajaj Finserv Q1 result
Home / Economy / News / Weekly economy wrap: Factory growth accelerates as govt unveils energy push

Weekly economy wrap: Factory growth accelerates as govt unveils energy push

Industrial and services activity strengthened, while fiscal spending, energy security and export competitiveness dominated the policy agenda

Kolkata, leather factory, leather industry

Industrial production grew 7.3 per cent in June, against a revised 5 per cent in May. (File image)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2026 | 1:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's economy this week delivered stronger activity indicators, with industrial output expanding at its fastest pace in nearly two years and most services segments recording growth. The policy action also gained momentum as the Union government approved major offshore exploration and floating-solar schemes and advanced funds to states and sought to deepen their role in exports.
 

Industrial growth reaches 23-month high

 
Industrial production grew 7.3 per cent in June, against a revised 5 per cent in May. Manufacturing expanded 7.8 per cent, while capital-goods output rose 14.2 per cent, indicating robust investment activity.
 

Services record broad-based expansion

 
Sixteen of 19 services subsectors grew in May under the experimental Index of Services Production. Accommodation and food services led with 27.4 per cent growth, followed by real estate, retail trade and banking.
 
 

Fiscal deficit widens as capital spending rises

 
The fiscal deficit widened to ₹3.1 lakh crore in April–June, or 18.2 per cent of the annual target. Capital expenditure rose to ₹3.4 lakh crore from ₹2.75 lakh crore.
 

States receive advance tax devolution

 
The Union government released ₹1.09 lakh crore to states ahead of schedule to strengthen cash flows and support capital and developmental expenditure.

Also Read

India quick commerce, qcom market India, Statista projections, Blinkit Zepto Instamart, quick commerce growth, qcom funding India, dark stores India, online grocery India, rapid delivery market, global qcom rankings

Beyond expansion: Quick commerce seeks more growth from existing assets

menstrual cycle health

Menstrual leave in India: Which states offer it and what courts have said

Shooting, Gun

₹32 crore dispute with partner behind shooting of GSM Foils' MD: Police

Tata Institute of social science (TISS)

TISS postpones convocation over protest fears ahead of CJI's visit

kolkata Rains, Rains

Light rain likely in Delhi; heavy rainfall warning in Gujarat, Kerala

 

Infrastructure overruns remain a concern

 
The revised cost of 1,847 monitored infrastructure projects exceeded original estimates by ₹4.92 trillion, highlighting continuing execution and cost-management challenges.
 

Net FDI remains subdued

 
Net foreign direct investment recovered to $6.95 billion in FY26 from $960 million, but remained below FY23 levels due to higher repatriation and overseas investment by Indian companies.
 

GST fraud detections surge

 
Input tax credit fraud detections rose to ₹74,781.56 crore across 30,162 cases in FY26 as analytics, biometric checks and invoice reconciliation strengthened enforcement.
 

Energy security gets policy push

 
The Union Cabinet approved the ₹84,084 crore Samudra Manthan offshore exploration scheme and a ₹5,070 crore programme supporting 5 GW of floating solar capacity with storage.
 

Research spending trails target

 
India’s research and development expenditure rose to ₹2.45 trillion in FY24 but remained only 0.84 per cent of GDP, well below the 2 per cent target for 2035.

More From This Section

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi chairs the Odisha Cabinet meeting in Bhubaneswar on Saturday evening.

Odisha govt clears Bill to create economic region development authorities

India-China trade, trade, India China

India-China border trade via Shipki La resumes after six-year hiatus

Income Tax Department reopens cases, fake purchase tax evasion, GST fake invoice crackdown, IT assessment reopening India, input tax credit fraud India, fake invoice scam businesses, entry operators GST India, tax evasion trading electronics construc

More than 59 million ITRs filed for AY27 by July 31: I-T department

GST revenues November 2025, India GST collection slowdown, GST compensation cess dip, GST rate rationalisation impact, indirect tax revenues India, festive demand GST, imports GST growth, GST refunds decline, ICRA Aditi Nayar GST outlook, consumption

Gross GST collections rise 15% in July, led by strong import revenues

2020 Tata Nexon EV: India's real tryst with EVs begins

How reforms revved up India's auto industry over the past 35 yearspremium

Topics : India economy IIP energy sector BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 02 2026 | 1:47 PM IST