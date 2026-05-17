Weekly economy wrap: Gold duty hike, fuel shock test India's economy

More than two months after the war in West Asia began, its effects started showing on retail consumers as oil marketing companies (OMCs) raised petrol and diesel prices across four metro cities.

The week also saw the government take action on gold imports, sugar exports, energy security, and foreign-exchange buffers as geopolitical uncertainties turned into a domestic macroeconomic stress test.

External account stress deepens

The government raised import tariffs on gold and silver to 15 per cent to curb imports, narrow the trade deficit and support the currency.

The rupee also hit a fresh low of 95.75 per dollar, pressured by crude oil prices, foreign portfolio outflows and dollar demand.

Forex reserves, however, offered some cushion, rising $6.29 billion to $696.99 billion in the week ended May 8, led by higher gold reserves. Exports rose 13.78 per cent to $43.56 billion in April, while imports grew 10 per cent to $71.94 billion, leaving a $28.38 billion trade deficit.

Inflation pressure returns

Retail inflation rose to 3.48 per cent in April as food prices increased, while wholesale inflation jumped to a 42-month high of 8.3 per cent on fuel and energy costs. The pressure reached consumers directly after oil marketing companies raised petrol and diesel prices by around ₹3 per litre across the four metros.

To protect domestic supplies, India also prohibited exports of raw, white and refined sugar till September 30, with exemptions for tariff-rate quota shipments to the US and EU.

Growth forecasts take an oil hit

Crisil cut India’s FY27 growth forecast to 6.6 per cent from 7.1 per cent, citing higher crude prices, softer global growth and monsoon risks. Moody’s lowered its 2026 India growth estimate to 6 per cent, saying the country remains vulnerable because of its dependence on imported crude and LNG.

Energy security drives policy action

India declined sanctioned Russian LNG but sought an extension of the US waiver on Russian oil as supply concerns persisted. To cut import dependence, the Cabinet also approved a ₹37,500 crore coal gasification scheme.

However, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said India had no shortage of fuel, having 60 days of crude and LNG stocks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the UAE also centred around energy. The visit secured $5 billion in investment commitments and energy, defence and AI pacts, including strategic petroleum reserve cooperation.

RBI manages financial plumbing

The RBI announced a ₹30,000 crore government securities switch auction to reduce rollover risks and eased outward remittance rules for non-bank entities, shifting compliance responsibility to authorised dealer banks.