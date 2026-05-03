Weekly economy wrap: GST hits record, FDI rules ease, credit slows
Economy wrap April 27-May 3: India's economy showed mixed signals this week as GST collections hit a record, credit growth slowed and policy moves spanned FDI, trade, energy and statistical reforms
Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
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India’s economic dashboard this week showed a mixed picture: tax collections remained strong, factory output slowed, bank credit cooled after year-end lending, and fuel costs rose for commercial users.
Policy action stayed busy. The government moved on foreign investment, trade, customs clarity, energy security and statistical reform, while rural jobs demand showed an unusual April dip.
GST collections scale new high
Net GST revenue rose 7.3 per cent year-on-year to ₹2.11 trillion in April, while gross collections hit a record ₹2.43 trillion, led by import-linked revenues. Domestic revenue growth, however, stayed muted.
IIP growth eases in March
Industrial output growth slowed to a five-month low of 4.1 per cent in March, even as the IIP index touched a series high before the shift to a new base year. Manufacturing and electricity dragged the print.
India-New Zealand FTA signed
India and New Zealand signed a comprehensive free-trade agreement that is expected to take effect by December. India will get 100 per cent duty-free market access, along with a $20 billion FDI commitment over 15 years.
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Commercial LPG price raised
Oil-marketing companies raised the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder by ₹993, the steepest increase, taking the Delhi price to ₹3,071.50. Domestic LPG, petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged.
Bank credit growth slows
Bank credit growth slowed to 14.88 per cent in the fortnight ended April 15 from 15.96 per cent in the previous fortnight. Credit contracted by ₹4.51 lakh crore during the period.
MGNREGA demand dips
MGNREGA work demand fell 35.3 per cent year-on-year in April to 13 million households, with civil society groups citing uncertainty over the transition to the VB-G RAM G scheme.
Insurance FDI limit liberalised
The Finance Ministry notified 100 per cent FDI in insurance under the automatic route, following legislative changes that raised the cap from 74 per cent. LIC’s foreign investment cap remains 20 per cent.
Chinese stake norms eased
The Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) notified FEMA changes allowing overseas companies with up to 10 per cent Chinese or Hong Kong shareholding to invest through the automatic route, subject to sectoral rules.
Services index proposed
Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) proposed an Index of Services Production with 2024-25 as base year, using GST data to track formal services and complement the IIP. Feedback has been invited by May 5.
SEZ re-export relief clarified
Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) said SEZ goods cleared to the domestic tariff area and later re-exported will be treated as imported goods for duty drawback, bringing uniformity to customs practice.
Forex derivative reporting tightened
The RBI required banks to report rupee-linked foreign exchange derivative transactions by their full group, including overseas branches, subsidiaries and parent entities, within two working days.
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Topics : FDI India economy GST collection credit growth India New Zealand FTA LPG cylinder price BS Web Reports
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First Published: May 03 2026 | 2:51 PM IST