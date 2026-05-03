Weekly economy wrap: GST hits record, FDI rules ease, credit slows

India’s economic dashboard this week showed a mixed picture: tax collections remained strong, factory output slowed, bank credit cooled after year-end lending, and fuel costs rose for commercial users.

Policy action stayed busy. The government moved on foreign investment, trade, customs clarity, energy security and statistical reform, while rural jobs demand showed an unusual April dip.

GST collections scale new high

IIP growth eases in March

India-New Zealand FTA signed

India and New Zealand signed a comprehensive free-trade agreement that is expected to take effect by December. India will get 100 per cent duty-free market access, along with a $20 billion FDI commitment over 15 years.

Commercial LPG price raised

Bank credit growth slows

Bank credit growth slowed to 14.88 per cent in the fortnight ended April 15 from 15.96 per cent in the previous fortnight. Credit contracted by ₹4.51 lakh crore during the period.

MGNREGA demand dips

Insurance FDI limit liberalised

The Finance Ministry notified 100 per cent FDI in insurance under the automatic route, following legislative changes that raised the cap from 74 per cent. LIC’s foreign investment cap remains 20 per cent.

Chinese stake norms eased

The Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) notified FEMA changes allowing overseas companies with up to 10 per cent Chinese or Hong Kong shareholding to invest through the automatic route, subject to sectoral rules.

Services index proposed

Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) proposed an Index of Services Production with 2024-25 as base year, using GST data to track formal services and complement the IIP. Feedback has been invited by May 5.

SEZ re-export relief clarified

Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) said SEZ goods cleared to the domestic tariff area and later re-exported will be treated as imported goods for duty drawback, bringing uniformity to customs practice.

Forex derivative reporting tightened

The RBI required banks to report rupee-linked foreign exchange derivative transactions by their full group, including overseas branches, subsidiaries and parent entities, within two working days.