Sunday, August 16, 2026 | 12:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Sapta Dhara RoadMapAI skills trainingFree coaching centresIndia Health TransformationSebi Bond platform rulesScreenless fitness trackerIndependence Day travel demandVodafone Idea ShareOTT Releases This Week
Home / Economy / News / Weekly economy wrap: Tax collections rise, but inflation and trade gap bite

Weekly economy wrap: Tax collections rise, but inflation and trade gap bite

Stronger tax collections and exports offered support, but higher inflation, a widening trade deficit and elevated debt kept macroeconomic risks in focus

Rising cost of devices due to memory cost inflation

Retail inflation rose to 4.45 per cent in July from 4.38 per cent in June. (AI-generated image)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s economy this week saw stronger tax collections and exports providing support. However, rising inflation, a wider merchandise trade deficit and elevated government debt highlighted persistent macroeconomic pressures.
 
Amid controversy over the merchant discount rate (MDR), the government clarified that any future framework would apply only to a limited set of transactions. The week ended with Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying out a seven-pillar development roadmap for Viksit Bharat by 2047. 

Direct tax collections rise sharply

 
Net direct tax collections rose 23.09 per cent year-on-year to over ₹8.11 trillion as of August 10, supported by stronger non-corporate tax and securities transaction tax collections.
 
 

Government debt remains above target

 
The government's debt-to-GDP ratio stood at 58.2 per cent in FY26, 210 basis points above the 56.1 per cent target. It will need to decline by 260 basis points in FY27 to meet the Budget estimate of 55.6 per cent. 

Retail inflation rises above RBI target

 
Retail inflation rose to 4.45 per cent in July from 4.38 per cent in June, remaining above the Reserve Bank of India’s 4 per cent target for a second consecutive month.
 

Wholesale inflation eases slightly

 
Wholesale price inflation moderated to 9.78 per cent in July from 9.87 per cent in June as fuel and power inflation cooled, though food inflation remained elevated.

Also Read

Tiger Shroff, Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn

Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff get FDA notice over Vimal ad

Rescuers inspect a heavily-damaged building at L. Say port following an earthquake in Maumere, Sikka, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, August 15, 2026.

Fresh 6.0 quake hits Indonesia, third tremor after deadly 7.7 quake

India Inc, industry

India Inc backs PM Modi's I-Day address, vows to boost investment, jobs

Nepal PM Balen Shah, Indian envoy Naveen Srivastava

Nepal PM Balendra Shah greets PM Modi, India on 80th Independence Day

Civil defence volunteers

PM Modi wants to set up a Civil Defence volunteer force: What does it mean?

 

Fitch retains India’s sovereign rating

 
Fitch retained India’s sovereign rating at BBB- with a stable outlook, citing the economy’s strong growth prospects. It, however, flagged fiscal risks, including the possibility of higher expenditure pressures.
 

Parliament clears banking records Bill

 
Parliament passed the Bankers’ Book Evidence Bill, replacing the 1891 law. The legislation gives explicit legal recognition to electronic and digital banking records and updates the framework governing their admissibility as evidence.
 

Government clarifies position on MDR

 
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said no MDR framework had been finalised. Any future levy would be restricted to limited merchant transactions above a specified threshold, while consumers and small merchants would remain outside its ambit.
 

Exports rise, but trade deficit widens

 
Merchandise exports rose 19.63 per cent year-on-year to $44.24 billion in July. Imports increased faster to $76.22 billion, pushing the trade deficit to a six-month high of $31.98 billion.
 

PM Modi outlines ‘Sapta Dhara’ growth roadmap

 
PM Modi outlined seven development pillars covering manufacturing, agriculture and food processing, technology, infrastructure, defence, the green and blue economy, and soft power as part of the Viksit Bharat 2047 roadmap.

More From This Section

LPG

Govt sets LPG production targets for refiners, Reliance gets largest quota

Gasoline, Petrol, diesel, fuel

Govt cuts windfall tax on diesel, petrol and ATF exports, effective today

mustard field, Farmer, agriculture, Field

From food shortages to record harvests: How India learnt to feed itself

GDP

From agriculture to services: How India's economy transformed over 80 years

artisans

Vishwakarma 2.0 set for September 17 launch with bigger credit pushpremium

Topics : Narendra Modi Fiscal Deficit India economy CPI Inflation WPI inflation BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 16 2026 | 12:50 PM IST