Weekly economy wrap: Fuel price hikes, rupee slide add to CAD pressure

The government spent the week managing a familiar policy trade-off: sustaining growth while absorbing the impact of elevated crude oil prices, a weaker rupee, import dependence and rising subsidy pressures.

Forecasts pointed to a wider current account deficit, while fuel, fertiliser, edible oil and copper stories showed how global disruptions due to West Asia war and domestic supply gaps are feeding into India’s import bill.

CAD pressure returns to centre stage

HSBC estimated India’s current account deficit (CAD) could widen to 2.3 per cent of GDP in FY27 from 0.9 per cent in FY26, while Crisil projected the oil trade deficit to balloon as Brent crude averages $90–95 a barrel. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said several measures were under consideration to contain the widening CAD.

Fuel hikes test inflation math

Oil marketing companies raised petrol and diesel prices three times since May 15, taking the cumulative increase close to ₹5 a litre. The first ₹3 hike cut OMC daily losses by 25 per cent to about ₹750 crore, but losses remained significant. CNG prices also rose by ₹1 per kg, the third increase in 10 days.

Import dependence widens beyond oil

India’s copper import bill crossed ₹1 trillion as demand from EVs, renewables and electronics outpaced domestic mining and refining capacity. Union minister Goyal also urged industry to reduce dependence on imported capital goods, while edible oil imports remained difficult to curb because of rising consumption and limited domestic output growth.

Growth holds, but warning signs build

The UN cut India’s 2026 GDP growth forecast to 6.4 per cent, citing global uncertainty and energy costs. Flash PMI showed private sector activity remained in expansion mode at 58.1, though manufacturing softened. Core sector growth rose to 1.7 per cent in April, helped by steel, electricity and a smaller fertiliser contraction.

Rupee, RBI dividend and heatwave stress

The rupee touched 96.96 against the dollar before the RBI announced a $5 billion swap to inject liquidity. The RBI also approved a record ₹2.87 trillion surplus transfer to the Centre, offering fiscal support as subsidies rise.

Meanwhile, peak power demand crossed 270 GW amid heatwave conditions. Outbound FDI commitments fell 10.8 per cent to $5.6 billion in April, and India moved to secure fertiliser supplies from 28 countries.