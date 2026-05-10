Weekly economy wrap: PMIs rebound, Cabinet push sharpens growth focus

India’s economy had a fairly packed week, with sectoral data pointing to steady demand while policymakers continued to push investment-led growth. Business activity improved in April, steel consumption rose, and Moody’s said India remained better placed than many emerging markets to handle global shocks. With the West Asia war disrupting multiple sectors, there was a silver lining: domestic demand is still doing much of the heavy lifting. Despite this, concenrs lingered: manufacturing firms faced sharper cost pressures, forex reserves fell, and the debate on India’s inflation target showed that policy choices may become more complex if growth stays strong and inflation remains stable.

Tax collections rise, but fall short of target

Gross direct tax collections stood at around ₹28.12 trillion, while refunds slipped 1.09 per cent to ₹4.71 trillion.

PMI data shows demand is holding up

The manufacturing activity improved in April , with the HSBC India Manufacturing PMI rising to 54.7 from 53.9 in March. Stronger export orders helped the recovery, but firms also reported higher input costs, which rose at the fastest pace since August 2022.

Moody’s sees resilience, RBI looks ahead

At the same time, it flagged India’s high debt burden and weak fiscal balance as constraints on fiscal space.

RBI Deputy Governor Poonam Gupta said India could consider a lower inflation target and a narrower tolerance band if strong growth and stable inflation continue over the next five years. The current framework asks the RBI to keep inflation at 4 per cent, with a tolerance band of 2 percentage points on either side, until March 2031.

Cabinet push spans farms, rail and shipping

Policy action was led by a string of Cabinet approvals. The Centre cleared a higher sugarcane fair and remunerative price of ₹365 per quintal, up ₹10, and approved a ₹5,659 crore cotton productivity mission.

The cotton mission aims to nearly double productivity and raise output to 49.8 million bales by 2030-31. The Cabinet also cleared an emergency credit guarantee scheme for aviation and MSMEs.

Infrastructure was another focus area. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved three rail multi-tracking projects worth ₹23,437 crore across six states. The projects will add 901 km to the railway network and increase freight capacity by 60 million tonnes a year.

It also approved a ₹1,570 crore ship repair facility at Vadinar in Gujarat, aimed at reducing India’s dependence on foreign shipyards.

Semiconductors, steel and strategic ties move ahead