Weekly economy wrap: RBI rate pause, GDP beat frame week of policy shifts

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI's) decision to keep the repo rate unchanged and India’s stronger-than-expected GDP print highlighted the week in economy and policy. While these two figures pointed to an economy that remains resilient, policymakers kept watch on inflation, fuel prices and external trade risks closely.

India’s GDP grew 7.8 per cent in Q4FY26, taking full-year growth to 7.7 per cent. But the RBI’s decision to retain its neutral stance, along with its revised inflation forecast, showed the impact of the West Asia war on its inflation outlook.

RBI holds rates, keeps stance neutral

The RBI kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent for the third straight review and retained its neutral stance. The central bank raised its FY27 inflation forecast to 5.1 per cent, reflecting concerns around food, fuel and external price pressures.

GDP growth beats estimates

India’s GDP expanded 7.8 per cent in Q4FY26, lifting full-year growth to 7.7 per cent. However, the RBI lowered its FY27 growth forecast to 6.6 per cent, suggesting that the central bank expects momentum to moderate due to fuel-price volatility arising out of West Asia war.

Manufacturing PMI improves in May

Manufacturing PMI rose to 55 in May from 54.7 in April, marking a three-month high. Stronger output and new orders supported the improvement, though input cost pressures remained high.

Services PMI touches six-month high

Services PMI climbed to 59.8 in May from 58.8 in April. Demand was supported by freight, digital solutions, ecommerce, entertainment and IT, keeping the services sector on a firm footing.

Industrial output grows under new base year

Industrial output grew 4.9 per cent in April under the new 2022-23 base-year series. Manufacturing and capital goods led the expansion, adding another data point to suggest that domestic production activity remained steady.

USTR proposes additional tariff

The office of US Trade Representative proposed an additional 12.5 per cent tariff on India and 53 other countries under a Section 301 probe, citing their alleged failure to stop imports made with forced labour in third countries. The move came at a time when India and the US are close to finalising a bilateral trade agreement, with US Ambassador Sergio Gor saying 99 per cent of trade deal was in place.

Big Cabinet decisions

The Union Cabinet approved a ₹10,000 crore fund to stabilise aviation turbine fuel costs. The Cabinet also cleared a ₹9,585 crore scheme to help Delhi-NCR truck and bus owners shift to cleaner vehicles, linking pollution control with transport-sector transition.

LPG prices rise amid global pressure

Domestic LPG prices were raised by ₹29 per 14.2 kg cylinder, taking the Delhi price to ₹942 for general consumers, amid pressure from higher global fuel costs.