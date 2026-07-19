Weekly economy wrap: UK trade pact takes off as inflation risks rise
The India-UK trade pact took effect; government approved a ₹1.9 trillion electronics push, while inflation, the trade deficit and oil-linked policy risks moved higher
Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
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India’s economy saw stronger trade and manufacturing push this week, highlighted by the trade agreement with the UK taking effect and the Union Cabinet’s approval of India Semiconductor Mission 2.0. However, a sharp increase in imports widened the merchandise trade deficit, while both retail and wholesale inflation accelerated.
India-UK pact goes live
The Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) took effect on July 15, cutting or removing UK tariffs on several Indian goods and exempting eligible professionals from double social security contributions for up to five years.
More than 50 consignments worth over $140 million were dispatched from over 20 locations on the first day. India and the UK are targeting bilateral trade of $100 billion by 2030.
Trade deficit widens
India’s exports rose 15.5 per cent year-on-year to $40.41 billion in June, but imports climbed about 31 per cent to $70.84 billion. Consequently, the merchandise trade deficit widened to $30.43 billion.
Inflation pressure returns
Retail inflation increased to 4.38 per cent in June from 3.93 per cent in May, while food inflation rose to 5.32 per cent. Wholesale inflation hit a series-high 9.87 per cent, driven by food and primary articles, adding to concerns over input and household costs.
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Banks step up NRI outreach
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asked state-owned banks to intensify outreach to non-resident Indians under the Reserve Bank of India’s FCNR(B) scheme. Around $8 billion had entered the window, including more than $1.5 billion mobilised by State Bank of India.
Cabinet backs electronics
The Cabinet approved nearly ₹1.9 trillion for electronics manufacturing, comprising ₹1.27 trillion for India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 and ₹62,500 crore for a revamped mobile-phone manufacturing scheme.
US tariff threat reduced
A revised US Senate Russia sanctions Bill cut the maximum proposed tariff on major buyers of Russian energy, including India, to 100 per cent from 500 per cent.
On the trade pact negotiations, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said India and the US remained fully engaged in negotiations for a balanced and commercially meaningful agreement.
Fuel export taxes revised
From July 16, the windfall tax rose to ₹15.5 a litre on diesel and ₹14.5 on aviation turbine fuel, while the petrol levy was reduced to ₹2.5 a litre.
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Topics : India economy India UK India-UK Free Trade retail inflation wholesale inflation BS Web Reports
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First Published: Jul 19 2026 | 12:34 PM IST