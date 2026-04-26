Weekly economy wrap: West Asia shock tests India, demand holds firm

India’s economic story this week was shaped by a familiar tension: global uncertainty versus domestic resilience. The West Asia crisis cast a long shadow, impacting oil, trade flows and policy outlook, while indicators at home suggested demand continues to hold up.

Policymakers stayed cautious, exporters adapted, and trade negotiations underscored both opportunity and friction. Here’s how the week unfolded.

RBI stays cautious on rates

At the macro level, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) struck a careful tone. Minutes of the latest Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting showed a unanimous vote to hold rates, with members flagging risks from volatile oil prices, supply disruptions and geopolitical tensions. The message was clear: the inflation outlook remains uncertain, and policy will stay watchful.

Moody’s trims India growth outlook

That caution found backing in global assessments. Moody’s trimmed India’s FY27 growth forecast to 6 per cent, citing rising energy costs and weaker consumption prospects. The downgrade reflects how external shocks, especially oil, could ripple into domestic growth.

Oil shock strains fuel firms

Fertiliser output takes a hit

The energy crunch also fed into fertiliser production , which slipped to a multi-year low in FY26 after a steep drop in March output, highlighting how input disruptions are beginning to affect core sectors.

Flash PMI signals demand recovery

Exports show mixed picture

Trade talks stay in focus

E85 fuel plan under watch