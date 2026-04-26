Weekly economy wrap: West Asia shock tests India, demand holds firm
Economy wrap April 20-26: From RBI caution to export resilience and trade tensions, the week showed an economy navigating global risks while leaning on domestic demand
Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
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India’s economic story this week was shaped by a familiar tension: global uncertainty versus domestic resilience. The West Asia crisis cast a long shadow, impacting oil, trade flows and policy outlook, while indicators at home suggested demand continues to hold up.
Policymakers stayed cautious, exporters adapted, and trade negotiations underscored both opportunity and friction. Here’s how the week unfolded.
RBI stays cautious on rates
At the macro level, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) struck a careful tone. Minutes of the latest Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting showed a unanimous vote to hold rates, with members flagging risks from volatile oil prices, supply disruptions and geopolitical tensions. The message was clear: the inflation outlook remains uncertain, and policy will stay watchful.
Moody’s trims India growth outlook
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That caution found backing in global assessments. Moody’s trimmed India’s FY27 growth forecast to 6 per cent, citing rising energy costs and weaker consumption prospects. The downgrade reflects how external shocks, especially oil, could ripple into domestic growth.
Oil shock strains fuel firms
Those oil concerns played out visibly. India’s crude import bill fell nearly 5 per cent in March, largely due to a sharp drop in volumes as West Asia disruptions hit supplies. Meanwhile, oil marketing companies are absorbing steep losses—about ₹20 per litre on petrol and ₹100 on diesel—with the government ruling out price hikes for now.
Fertiliser output takes a hit
The energy crunch also fed into fertiliser production, which slipped to a multi-year low in FY26 after a steep drop in March output, highlighting how input disruptions are beginning to affect core sectors.
Flash PMI signals demand recovery
And yet, the domestic economy showed signs of strength. India’s flash composite PMI rose to 58.3 in April, pointing to robust demand, particularly in manufacturing. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reinforced this narrative, saying domestic consumption continues to sustain growth momentum.
Exports show mixed picture
The external sector, meanwhile, told a mixed story. Seafood exports hit a record ₹72,325 crore in FY26, while textile exports grew modestly despite US tariff pressures—both reflecting a shift towards diversified markets. In contrast, rice exports fell 7.5 per cent as West Asia disruptions affected shipments and payments.
Trade talks stay in focus
Trade diplomacy remained active. India and South Korea pushed to deepen shipbuilding ties and reset their free trade agreement, targeting $50 billion in bilateral trade. Talks with the US also continued, though friction persisted, with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer describing India as a “tough nut to crack”.
E85 fuel plan under watch
On the policy front, the government is reportedly exploring an E85 fuel rollout, though readiness concerns—from vehicle compatibility to infrastructure—remain a hurdle.
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First Published: Apr 26 2026 | 2:08 PM IST