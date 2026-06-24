Welfare promises push four states from surplus to deficit: CAG report

Four Indian states that ran revenue surpluses — Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Bihar — have slipped into revenue deficit in a span of at most two years, from FY23 to FY25, owing to a combination of expanding welfare guarantees, increasing subsidies and, in some cases, a fall in own-tax collections.

The Comptroller and Auditor General's (CAG's) latest State Finances report reveals a combined deficit of ₹35,710 crore in FY25 across these four states. All four states were estimated to have a revenue surplus by the Fifteenth Finance Commission in FY25, with a combined post-devolution surplus of nearly ₹1.14 trillion.

"The common thread for all these states is revenue expenditure, mainly salaries, pensions etc, rising faster than revenue receipts due to muted tax collections," averred Madhavankutty G, chief economist at Canara Bank.

Karnataka's revenue receipts grew 10.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹2.58 trillion in FY25, but revenue expenditure surged nearly 15 per cent, pushing the deficit to ₹20,834 crore against a Finance Commission expectation of a ₹32,433-crore surplus.

The CAG flagged Karnataka as the country's biggest subsidy spender in proportional terms, at 14 per cent of total expenditure, with the bill jumping 49 per cent from FY24 to FY25. Energy subsidies alone rose by ₹8,086 crore, transport subsidies nearly tripled, and spending on social welfare and nutrition increased from ₹32,677 crore to ₹49,592 crore. Pension and interest outgo together rose by ₹11,088 crore.

For Telangana, the state's own tax revenue fell from ₹1.11 trillion in FY24 to ₹1.09 trillion in FY25.

Even though expenditure grew just 5 per cent, subsidies climbed 65 per cent to ₹15,553 crore, with social welfare subsidies rising fourfold between FY24 and FY25. The CAG noted that Telangana spent 363 of 365 days on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Ways and Means Advances last year and carries the country's largest stock of state guarantees, at over 10 per cent of GSDP as of end-FY24.

The state slipped from a surplus of ₹779 crore to a revenue deficit of ₹9,420 crore in the span of one year.

Madhavankutty said that for Karnataka and Telangana, a major cause of the deficit has been the phase-out of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation cess. "These two states also had a lower share of devolution from central transfers and a shortfall in centrally sponsored schemes, as many southern states have not implemented central schemes due to ideological or political differences," he added.

Election-related freebies and populist measures are another factor denting the revenue profile of these states, he noted.

Further, Chhattisgarh had a comfortable ₹8,592-crore surplus in FY23 before expenditure accelerated sharply. Revenue spending jumped 35 per cent in FY24 alone, led by a surge in economic services expenditure, and another 9 per cent in FY25 as social services spending rose 32 per cent. Subsidies climbed 53 per cent to ₹16,539 crore last year, with agriculture support nearly doubling to ₹7,905 crore.

In Bihar, social services spending jumped 21 per cent from FY24 to FY25, with education expenditure alone increasing 33 per cent and social welfare spending rising 64 per cent.

The state's committed expenditure — salaries, pensions and interest payments — jumped 20 per cent in a single year to ₹84,293 crore, with the salary bill alone up 36 per cent. Including grants-in-aid salaries, roughly 52 per cent of Bihar's revenue expenditure is locked in before any discretionary decisions are made.

"Bihar suffers from disproportionate spending on social infrastructure due to development concerns, leading to revenue expenditure overshooting receipts," Madhavankutty said.