West Asia conflict: City of Glass cracks under Iran war's distant heat

On a typical workday morning in the industrial lanes, workers gathered outside factories during lunch breaks, discussing geopolitics and supply chain shocks. As Donald Trump battles Tehran thousands of kilometres away, the consequences of the war have reached their doorsteps. Their fight, however, is against the loss of livelihood gripping the city.

The lanes appeared less busy than usual. Some workshops were quieter; others had their shutters drawn. Inside a still-operat­ion­al factory in the Raja ka Tal industrial cluster on Firozabad’s outskirts, workers toiled amid the orange glow of molten glass and the searing heat of furnaces.

“Several glass bangle factories have shut down. For bigger plants like ours, many are operating below full capacity," said Ashish Bansal, director of Pooja Glass Works. The sound of glass shattering for recycling or being fed back into the assembly line nearly drowned out his voice and the whir of heavy machinery.

Om Glass, another large plant in the cluster, has shut down one of its two facilities. Senior executives sit in an office next to the idle factory, where abandoned machines stand silent and trucks that once carried finished goods remain parked and empty. Of the 12 machines at the plant, only five are operational.

“We have seen a 30 per cent cut in our production capacity. The problem is not just for smaller factories; it affects the entire industry. We’ve had to keep some machines running because restar­t­ing them later is expen­sive,” said a senior executive at Om Glass. He added that most plants keep machines running at breakeven, while some incur losses.

Larger plants produce bottles and glassware for consumer goods companies, while bangle production is largely concentrated in smaller units. The large factories are relatively automated, but bangle manufacturing remains labour-intensive.

Eastern Glass Industries runs a larger plant producing bottles and a smaller unit making glass bangles.

“There is definitely an impact on both our plants. We are operating at roughly 70 per cent of total capacity. There is an atmosphere of fear across the board," said Pradeep Sharma, supervisor at Eastern Glass Industries.

A fresh squeeze on fuel supplies has compounded troubles for energy-intensive manufacturing clusters across India. Following disruptions to liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas shipments linked to tensions in West Asia and the Strait of Hormuz, the government has rationed available gas, prioritising households, transport fuel, and essential sectors over industry.

For glass manufacturers, furnaces run continuously and rely on a steady fuel supply.

Some factories have fared worse than others.

“We have had a 50 per cent cut in production. Our plant is running at about half capacity," said Ankur Mittal, manager at Shri Indra Scientific Glass Works, which produces glass bangles. Mittal added that apart from the limited gas supply, prices of chemicals required for manufacturing have also risen.

“We have no one to complain to. Even the government’s hands are tied by the war. Until it ends, we have no certainty about our sustenance,” said Ram Kumar, manager at Jupiter Glass Works, where only two of four machines are running.

Natural gas has long powered Firozabad’s glass furnaces, where hundreds of units depend on a steady supply to keep kilns running round the clock. Industries in the surrounding Taj Trapezium Zone — including the Agra–Firozabad belt — were allocated about 1.1 million standard cubic metres of gas per day to help factories shift from coal and reduce pollution around the Taj Mahal. Gas is supplied through the city network run by GAIL Gas, a subsidiary of GAIL (India).

The GAIL operations office at Raja ka Tal sits just a stone’s throw from the industrial units that depend on it.

“We received a guideline to cap subsidised gas usage at 60 per cent. Beyond this, factories will have to buy regasified LNG at market rates,” said an employee at GAIL.

Factories receive gas under a blended pricing system combining cheaper government-regulated administered price mechanism gas with costlier market-linked or imported LNG. During supply stress, distributors may cap consumption, billing any extra at high LNG-linked rates — pushing up costs for energy-intensive sectors like glassmaking.

“Until GAIL assures us of gas supply, we cannot give our employees or customers any assurance. We require 4,000 cubic metres per day; since the cut, we are getting only 2,800. This is insufficient to run all plants. At most, we can sustain a cut of 100–200 cubic metres. We’ve shut down two of six machines; four are still running,” said Ashok Agarwal, manager at Pitamber Glass Works, adding that of the 1.1 million cubic metres allocated to the region, GAIL has cut supply by roughly 300,000.

Firozabad’s glass workforce is divided between a smaller pool of permanent employees and a larger number of daily-wage labourers. Permanent workers operate furnaces, machines, and finishing processes, receiving regular wages even during slowdowns. Daily-wage labourers, hired shift by shift for tasks such as moving raw materials, sorting glass, or packing bangles, are affected first when output drops.

Many workers have returned to their villages.

“Abhi yahan andhkaar hai aur aage roshni bhi nahin dikh rahi (There is darkness here now, with no light visible ahead),” Agarwal said. Permanent staff remain employed, but daily-wage labourers have been cut. “These machines require a chain of people to operate. If 14 people run one machine and even one is absent, the production chain breaks. With each machine shut down, multiple people lose jobs,” he added.

For decades, clusters of furnaces and workshops have supplied the country with coloured bangles, glassware, beads, and decorative items. Often called India’s glass city, Firozabad’s ecosystem — a mix of family-run units, cottage workshops, and larger factories — employs tens of thousands.

“Bigger plants like ours are surviving so far, but if this continues, we may have to fire some people. How the situation unfolds depends entirely on how long the war lasts. There will be job losses and plant shutdowns, as our industry relies entirely on gas supply,” added the senior executive at Om Glass.

Idle machines sat with conveyor belts unmoving, while operational sections hummed with workers carrying metal rods tipped with molten glass.

The layoffs had not yet begun, but workers were being called in batches. The air inside carried the sharp smell of burning soda ash and heated minerals used in glassmaking.

“For bangle manufacturing plants, about 90 per cent of work depends on labour with minimal automation. We usually employ 160–170 labourers daily, but now call them on alternate days, reducing numbers to 100–120,” added Mittal.

Just outside the cluster, roadside eateries that usually serve factory workers were unusually quiet. Ajit Sharma, known locally as Tinku, runs a small eatery where workers once gathered. The eatery, supported by bamboo poles and tin sheets, seats around 30 at its busiest.

“I used to serve hundreds of customers per day; now I barely fill tables as workers stay away. There were so many familiar faces I don’t see anymore,” Sharma said. Once he made nearly 700 rotis a day; now he makes about 100.

Behind his stall, the shutter of one Rachna Industries plant was down. Managerial staff gathered outside, discussing reopening next week. Small piles of discarded glass lay scattered along the road — a quiet reminder of the fragility now facing the city’s glass industry.

“I’ve lost many coworkers. They’ve returned to villages or wait for other work. These streets used to bustle; now there’s an odd silence,” said Mukesh Kumar, a bangle factory worker.

For factory operators, the concern is how long the disruption will last.

“Even after the conflict ends, it will take time for supply chains to recover. This isn’t just about when the war ends, but when the dust finally settles for us all,” added Mittal.