West Asia conflict fallout: India's GDP growth likely slowed in Q4

The National Statistics Office (NSO) is scheduled to release the provisional gross domestic product (GDP) estimates for Q4 and the full FY26 on June 5.

Economists expect headline growth to have eased from the 7.8 per cent clocked in Q3FY26, while staying robust at around 7.2 per cent (median estimate). Forecasts for Q4 GDP growth range between 6.7 per cent and 7.4 per cent.

Eight of the 10 high-frequency indicators tracked during Q4 softened sequentially, signalling a broad-based moderation in economic activity. During the quarter, merchandise exports slipped into contraction, while industrial output, passenger vehicle sales, domestic aviation passenger traffic, and the manufacturing and services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) moderated from their Q3 prints.

The pullback was cushioned by resilient credit growth and consumption. Bank credit growth accelerated, fuel consumption strengthened, and rural demand also remained strong.

Rating agency Icra projected Q4 growth at 7 per cent, citing slower growth in manufacturing volumes, a contraction in merchandise exports, and nascent margin pressures linked to the West Asia crisis. Aditi Nayar, chief economist at Icra, said growth, while moderating, remained “quite robust”, with services, mining, and electricity indicators improving even as industrial gross value added (GVA) lagged.

In its second advance estimate, the NSO pegged FY26 growth at 7.6 per cent, which implies growth of about 7.3 per cent in Q4.

Gaura Sengupta, chief economist at IDFC First Bank, estimated Q4 GDP growth at 7.4 per cent and full-year growth at 7.6 per cent, in line with the advance estimate.

Sengupta said corporate margins improved during Q4 due to inventory gains, with no major pass-through of fuel price increases or supply shortages. However, hotels and transportation services saw some softness.

“The GVA could be higher than GDP [for the quarter] because net tax collection minus subsidies could slow down. So, because of the supplementary demand for grants, the subsidy side has picked up,” she reckoned.

Radhika Rao, senior economist at DBS Bank, forecast Q4 growth at 7.3 per cent, saying growth remained resilient in Q4 and was heavily underpinned by demand-side indicators that largely held up through the tail end of the year.

“Looking at the high-frequency mix, we observed a few pockets of softness during the quarter — specifically within investment components, such as a moderation in new project announcements. However, core industrial health remains stable," she added, noting that infrastructure industries and core PMI readings stayed in expansionary territory.

Bank of Baroda estimated growth at 7.2-7.3 per cent, arguing that Q4 was largely insulated from the effects of the conflict, supported by strong performances from FMCG, consumer durables, and real estate companies.