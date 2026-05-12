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West Asia conflict: Govt may rework strategic oil and gas reserves

Amid the West Asia crisis, the government is considering expanding India's crude oil, gas and LPG reserves to strengthen long-term energy security

Hardeep Singh Puri, Union petroleum minister
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Hardeep Singh Puri, Union petroleum minister

Shubhangi Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 10:59 PM IST

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Against the backdrop of the energy crisis owing to the war in West Asia, the government may look at reworking the country’s strategic requirements of oil and gas reserves. 
Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said the time had come to stock more crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). “Storage makes sense today. I wouldn’t call it SPR (strategic petroleum reserves) per se because it would be lying dormant. Today, you have an entire ecosystem helping you to access and store those reserves. We need to do more,” said Puri at the Annual Business Summit of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). 
This comes a day after Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asked for a revaluation of the country’s strategic reserve requirements to tackle issues arising out of supply-chain disruption, with energy security in mind. 
He was speaking at a meeting of the Informal Group of Ministers (IGoM) on the West Asia crisis. 
Puri said India had the capacity or holding of 74 days for crude oil, which included SPRs and storage at refineries. 
He emphasised the need to increase storage capacity, given India’s high energy consumption. 
“The strategic reserves, (according to) the definition, should be strategic and located in a safe place for me to draw on. Traditionally, we have been looking at holdings. In other words, refineries are full and pipelines are bringing crude oil. Then we have ports that have floating cargos plus underground caverns,” said Puri. 
Managed by Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Ltd (ISRPL), India has underground facilities that can store about 5.33 million tonnes (MT). Strategic reserves maintained by the government are different from commercial inventories held by oil companies. 
Singh stressed the need for India to accelerate transforming its energy mix, expanding renewable-based energy sources and identifying more reliable and diversified energy supplies, while also increasing investment in energy-efficiency technologies. The primary focus for India now is to ensure that energy flows remain uninterrupted, economic stability is maintained, and maritime trade routes stay secure, said Singh.
Topics : Hardeep Singh Puri lpg crisis Crude Oil Price petroleum imports West Asia