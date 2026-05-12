West Asia conflict: Govt may rework strategic oil and gas reserves

Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said the time had come to stock more crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). “Storage makes sense today. I wouldn’t call it SPR (strategic petroleum reserves) per se because it would be lying dormant. Today, you have an entire ecosystem helping you to access and store those reserves. We need to do more,” said Puri at the Annual Business Summit of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

This comes a day after Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asked for a revaluation of the country’s strategic reserve requirements to tackle issues arising out of supply-chain disruption, with energy security in mind.

He was speaking at a meeting of the Informal Group of Ministers (IGoM) on the West Asia crisis.

Puri said India had the capacity or holding of 74 days for crude oil, which included SPRs and storage at refineries.

He emphasised the need to increase storage capacity, given India’s high energy consumption.

“The strategic reserves, (according to) the definition, should be strategic and located in a safe place for me to draw on. Traditionally, we have been looking at holdings. In other words, refineries are full and pipelines are bringing crude oil. Then we have ports that have floating cargos plus underground caverns,” said Puri.

Managed by Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Ltd (ISRPL), India has underground facilities that can store about 5.33 million tonnes (MT). Strategic reserves maintained by the government are different from commercial inventories held by oil companies.