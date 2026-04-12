West Asia conflict, March rains to dampen Q4FY26 for durables makers

Ahead of a crucial summer season, especially for air conditioner (AC) sales, the price increase of copper and revised energy efficiency ratings are expected to offset the impact of goods and services tax (GST) rate revisions announced in September.

“Demand remained subdued across most consumer durables categories in the quarter. Cooling categories (room ACs, coolers and fans) were muted due to a high base, unseasonal rains in the north, and delayed summer in the south,” stated analysts at HDFC Securities in a note earlier this week.

While televisions are expected to witness strong growth, supported by the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup‐led demand, kitchen appliances are likely to post healthy growth, driven by rising induction cooktop adoption amid gas shortages due to the West Asia crisis. Washing machines, refrigerators, and water purifiers are expected to showcase a decent performance.

“Companies implemented price hikes in the quarter to pass through cost pressures; however, further increases are required to fully absorb input cost inflation. Overall, we forecast 7 per cent revenue growth for the consumer durables universe. However, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) and APAT (adjusted profit after tax) are projected to decline by 5 per cent and 16 per cent year-on-year respectively, due to commodity cost pressures,” they further stated.

Sales of large appliances remained under stress during the entire quarter.

“According to our channel checks, RAC (room AC) sales in January/February grew well on a strong base but were weak in March due to unseasonal rains in some parts of the country,” noted analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities.

“While the northern region fared better than the South… We expect 8 per cent and 5 per cent Y-o-Y revenue growth in Blue Star and Voltas, respectively, flat growth in LG, and 10 per cent decline in Lloyd in Q4,” they added.