West Asia crisis caused ₹74,781 cr loss on fuel sales for oil firms: Puri

State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) incurred losses of ₹74,781 crore on the sale of petrol, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) up to June 30 as a spike in global crude oil prices raised input costs, Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, Puri said the losses were linked to the sharp rise in international crude prices during the West Asia conflict, even as fuel continued to be sold domestically at prices below cost.

He said that although global crude prices have eased in recent weeks, the impact of the earlier surge is still being felt because refiners are processing crude purchased when prices were significantly higher.

Oil companies generally procure crude around two months in advance, meaning the crude currently being refined was largely bought in April and early May, when international benchmark prices had risen sharply amid geopolitical tensions.

On the possibility of a reduction in petrol and diesel prices, Puri said such a discussion would become relevant if crude oil prices remain at lower levels over the coming weeks.

International oil prices began moderating in the second half of June following an agreement between the United States and Iran that helped bring the conflict to an end.

Puri also said the government is moving ahead with several refining and energy projects that are nearing completion.

“I did a review yesterday of our capital expenditure pertaining to this ministry and public sector units. We have different projects that are at an advanced stage, including refineries, which in the next six to 12 months will be implemented, and this will bring our refining capacity to 300 million metric tonnes per annum. This is a noteworthy and remarkable figure,” he said.