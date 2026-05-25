West Asia tensions driving forex stress via crude, fertiliser, and gold: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday cautioned that the ongoing West Asia crisis was exerting pressure on India’s foreign exchange outgo through elevated crude oil, fertiliser and gold prices, even as she asserted that the domestic economy remained resilient.

Defending Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent call to conserve foreign exchange, Sitharaman said the appeal must be viewed in the context of volatile global commodity markets and rising import costs triggered by geopolitical tensions.

“It is because of high international crude prices — and the high crude prices are ever-changing, seriously dynamic,” Sitharaman said, noting that prices had remained volatile over the past 80–90 days.

The finance minister said India was also grappling with an “unimaginable increase” in international fertiliser prices and elevated gold prices, all of which required dollar payments.

“To just put it in context, all these three payments will have to be in foreign exchange. There is no rupee trading there,” she said.

“We should please understand the context of these three Fs — fuel, fertiliser and foreign exchange,” Sitharaman added, referring to the pressure on the external account from essential imports and gold purchases.

Her remarks come amid mounting concerns over the economic fallout of the West Asia conflict, including risks to shipping routes, higher freight costs and energy market disruptions.

Sitharaman said the crisis was not merely a diplomatic or geopolitical issue but had direct implications for businesses and ordinary citizens.

“For businesses and common people, it can mean higher fuel cost, delayed cargo, costlier shipping, shortage of inputs, pressure on working capital and uncertainty in export orders,” she said.

The finance minister particularly highlighted the stress on micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), saying prolonged uncertainty made business planning difficult for smaller units.

Even so, Sitharaman maintained that India’s economic fundamentals remained strong despite global headwinds and cautioned against “fear-mongering” over the economy.

“India cannot afford fear-mongering. We need to give confidence to the people with our words and with our action,” she said.

Sitharaman cited a range of economic indicators. Gross GST collections crossed Rs 22 lakh crore in FY26, up 8.3 per cent year-on-year, while high-frequency indicators for April showed broad-based demand recovery.

Domestic wholesale tractor sales rose 26 per cent year-on-year in April, passenger vehicle sales grew 25 per cent, while two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales increased 28 per cent and 32 per cent, respectively. New business premiums of life insurers rose 39 per cent.

The banking sector also remained healthy, she said, with gross non-performing assets of public sector banks declining to 1.93 per cent in FY26. Credit growth to retail, agriculture and MSMEs stood at 18.1 per cent, 15.5 per cent and 18.2 per cent, respectively.

Sitharaman said the government’s policy response had been “very calibrated” and focused on supporting MSMEs, exporters and sectors facing working capital stress while preserving overall growth momentum.

She also pointed to the government’s decision in the Union Budget to provide more than Rs 1 lakh crore for an Economic Stabilization Fund, describing it as a precautionary buffer against external shocks.

“This was an emergency cushion created before the full impact of the West Asia situation … so that India could respond quickly to global shocks, supply chain disruptions and sudden stress in any sector,” Sitharaman said.