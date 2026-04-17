Friday, April 17, 2026 | 11:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / West Asia crisis: More destinations added to RELIEF scheme for exporters

West Asia crisis: More destinations added to RELIEF scheme for exporters

Govt expands RELIEF scheme to Egypt, Jordan, tweaks export norms to aid firms hit by West Asia disruptions and improve DGFT approvals

Import, export, trade

This clarification is aimed at ensuring greater clarity and facilitating wider participation of exporters, particularly new policyholders

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 11:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government on Friday expanded the list of eligible destinations under RELIEF scheme for exporters amid the West Asia crisis, which has impacted the country's exports.

On March 19, the government launched a ₹497-crore RELIEF (Resilience and Logistics Intervention for Export Facilitation) scheme to assist exporters facing disruptions due to the conflict.

"With this expansion, Egypt and Jordan have been added to the list of eligible countries for shipments meant for delivery or transhipment, under the relevant provisions of the RELIEF framework," the commerce ministry said.

It also clarified that exporters obtaining a fresh ECGC whole turnover policy on or after March 16, 2026 would be eligible for support.

 

This clarification is aimed at ensuring greater clarity and facilitating wider participation of exporters, particularly new policyholders.

Also Read

French President Emmanuel Macron (left) and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer after a multinational virtual summit and press conference at the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris on Friday | Photo: Reuters

France, UK convene allies to plan Hormuz mission after conflict ends

shipping

Shipping firms seek clarifications before crossing Strait of Hormuz

RBI Grade B

FIEO urges RBI to provide liquidity support amid West Asia conflict

ship, vessel, tanker, Hormuz

Iran says Strait of Hormuz open to all commercial vessels during ceasefire

bank banks banking

Indian banks' credit portfolio resilient amid West Asia conflict: CRISIL

"In view of the evolving geopolitical situation in West Asia and its continuing impact on maritime logistics across the Gulf and adjoining regions, the government has expanded the list of eligible destinations under RELIEF, a time-bound intervention under the Export Promotion Mission," it said.

The intervention provides calibrated support across the export cycle, including for shipments already undertaken during the disruption period as well as prospective exports.

In a separate statement, the ministry said it has undertaken a series of targeted reforms to strengthen the functioning of Norms Committees (NCs) under the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

These measures are aimed at improving turnaround time, enabling early approvals and enhancing transparency and predictability under the Advance Authorisation (AA) Scheme.

DGFT administers the AA Scheme and the Duty-Free Import Authorisation (DFIA) Scheme under the Foreign Trade Policy. These schemes allow duty-free import of inputs that are physically incorporated in export products.

"Line Ministries have been requested to nominate additional technical officers to the Committees to enhance sectoral expertise and reduce dependence on a limited pool of members," it said.

It added that a special drive has been launched for expeditious disposal of pending applications, with meetings being held on a fixed schedule and cases taken up in chronological order to ensure transparency and fairness.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

Govt belatedly lists major banks authorised to import gold and silverpremium

gas pipeline

PNGRB says LPG pipeline expansion plan to attract ₹12,500 crore investment

Security personnel stand guard as factory workers stage a protest demanding a hike in wages, in Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh, Monday, April 13, 2026

Higher wages fail to move the needle for workers amid rising living costs

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

Gold imports rise 24% to hit all-time high of $71.98 billion in 2025-26

forex cash dollar deposit

India's forex kitty jumps $3.8 billion to reclaim $700-billion mark

Topics : West Asia exporters Trade exports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 11:07 PM IST

Explore News

What is KeytrudaStocks to Watch TodayQ4 Results TodayGT vs KKR LIVE ScoreGold and Silver Rate TodayJio Financial Q4 ResultsHDFC Bank Q4 Results PreviewGoogle Gemini for MacInstax Mini 13 ReviewPersonal Finance