West Asia crisis must not become opportunity to profiteer: Sonowal

Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday called upon maritime logistics players not to turn the ongoing West Asia crisis into an opportunity for profiteering, the shipping ministry said. “All charges must be clearly documented and monitored to protect trade interests,” Sonowal said during a ministerial review of the West Asia crisis, and asked the maritime regulator, Directorate General of Shipping, to ensure complete transparency in shipping-related charges. This is the third time the government has publicly asked for maritime charges to be kept in check, and the second time in two days. On Wednesday, the DG also asked shipping lines to ensure that all additional charges are being informed to exporters through adequate documentation. Echoing the regulator’s order, Sonowal directed all port authorities to ensure that financial relief measures announced by the ministry, including waivers on ground rent and concessions on reefer charges, are passed on directly to stakeholders without delay or procedural bottlenecks. The review also covered the functioning of grievance redressal mechanisms at ports, with Sonowal directing officials to strengthen systems to ensure swift resolution of stakeholder concerns during such disruptions, the ministry said. The initial shock of the West Asia crisis led to around 40,000 containers being stuck at ports, leading to congestion issues at several ports. According to Sonowal, timely intervention and continuous monitoring by the ministry have led to the clearance of nearly 90 per cent of backlog cargo across major ports (owned by the Centre), restoring normalcy in operations impacted by geopolitical disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. “We acted swiftly and in a coordinated manner to address emerging challenges. Continuous monitoring and timely intervention have helped us regularise port operations and clear the backlog efficiently, ensuring that India’s trade remains resilient,” Sonowal said.