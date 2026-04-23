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Home / Economy / News / West Asia crisis: Rice exports dip 7.5% to $11.53 billion in 2025-26

West Asia crisis: Rice exports dip 7.5% to $11.53 billion in 2025-26

Iran is India's top basmati rice export destination, but the shipments are witnessing growing stress on order flows, payment cycles, and ship schedules due to the prevailing instability

rice export

In 2024-25, India exported 20.1 million tonnes of rice valued at $12.5 billion, reaching more than 172 countries | Image: Canva/Free

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 1:29 PM IST

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The country's rice exports dipped 7.5 per cent to $11.53 billion in 2025-26 due to a contraction in shipments to major destinations including the middle east countries, according to the commerce ministry data.

The exports in March declined 15.36 per cent to $997.53 million.

Shipments to middle east region nations, including Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Oman have been impacted due to the war between US-Israel and Iran.

Iran is India's top basmati rice export destination, but the shipments are witnessing growing stress on order flows, payment cycles, and ship schedules due to the prevailing instability.

As per reports, importers have conveyed their inability to honour existing commitments and remit payments to India, creating uncertainty for exporters.

 

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In 2024-25, India exported 20.1 million tonnes of rice valued at $12.5 billion, reaching more than 172 countries.

India is one of the world's largest producers and exporters of rice. It produced around 150 million tonnes of rice in 2024-25 from nearly 47 million hectares, accounting for about 28 per cent of global output.

Average yields have improved from 2.72 tonnes per hectare in 2014-15 to about 3.2 tonnes per hectare in 2024-25, driven by improved seed varieties, better agronomic practices, and expanded irrigation coverage.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : India rice exports rice export Commerce ministry

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First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 1:29 PM IST

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