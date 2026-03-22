Fuel crisis from West Asia shuts aluminium units, halves output in India

“Our factory has been shut for the last seven days because there is zero LPG supply,” said Gaurav Mittal, chief financial officer at Delhi-based RAC Extrusion Ltd, underscoring the severity of the disruption at the plant level. “We have 300–500 workers sitting idle with no work,” Mittal added. His company produces 12,000 tonnes of aluminium extruded products annually.

The crisis has occurred due to a sharp disruption in the availability of key fuels such as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and piped natural gas (PNG). These are critical for aluminium extrusion, an energy-intensive process that relies on continuous heating and melting.

At least 25 extrusion units have shut operations completely, while nearly 200 others are running at sharply reduced capacity, bringing total industry output down from around 70,000 tonnes a month to nearly 45,000 tonnes, said Ankur Aggarwal, general secretary of the Aluminium Extrusion Manufacturers Association of India (ALEMAI), highlighting the scale of disruption.

The industry body, which represents around 250 companies out of an estimated 450–500 units nationwide, accounts for 8–10 lakh tonnes of annual production, with an estimated annual revenue of Rs 32,000 crore.

The impact could be seen across the country. The industry body said LPG supplies to industrial units have been virtually halted in several regions, while PNG allocations have been curtailed. “LPG supply has been completely halted, and PNG availability is down to 50–80 per cent. That is simply not enough to sustain operations,” said Jitendra Chopra, president of ALEMAI.

Chopra added that the association has received emails of distress from at least 50 companies located in industrial clusters across the country, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Delhi-NCR.

The supply shock has been compounded by a steep rise in fuel costs. PNG prices have surged sharply due to constrained availability. “Our gas cost has effectively doubled, from around Rs 52 per standard cubic metre (SCM) to nearly Rs 90,” said Aggarwal, who also serves as director at Bahadurgarh-based Balaji Aluminium Extrusions, which has an annual production capacity of 7,000 tonnes.

Other fuel alternatives have also become expensive. Low sulphur heavy stock (LSHS), used in certain furnaces, has nearly doubled in price, while furnace oil costs have risen sharply. As a result, companies that have managed to continue operations are facing a severe cost squeeze.

“Our conversion cost has increased by 20 per cent, but the market is not ready to absorb that. We are forced to bear the entire increase,” Aggarwal added.

The crisis is not limited to energy. The West Asia conflict has also disrupted raw material availability. “It’s not just energy. Aluminium prices and scrap availability have also been hit due to the West Asia crisis,” said Abhishek Aggarwal, chief executive officer of Sant Aluminium Pvt Ltd. The company, based in Bhiwadi in Rajasthan, has a capacity of 18,000 tonnes per annum. “We are currently operating at only 50–60 per cent capacity.”