West Asia, project delays dent highway building in April-May FY27

This marks a sharp decline from highway construction of 1,344 km and 1,288 km achieved during the same periods in FY26 and FY25, respectively, according to data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation’s (Mospi) Project Assessment Infrastructure Monitoring and Analytics for Nation Building (PAIMANA) dashboard.

“The slowdown is primarily a project-readiness issue combined with impact from the West Asia conflict, not a lack of domestic investment intent or contractor capacity,” said Manish Sharma, partner and leader, infrastructure, transport & logistics at PwC India. Highway projects involve layers of work that progress at different speeds, he said, adding that “a contractor may be fully mobilised but unable to deploy resources continuously across the alignment”.

Shipping disruptions due to the conflict have also delayed bitumen deliveries, pushing up prices. In April-June FY27, India imported nearly 4.59 lakh tonnes of bitumen, down 45 per cent from 8.36 lakh tonnes imported during the corresponding period of FY26, according to data from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas’ Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell. India is largely dependent on West Asia for bitumen imports.

According to MoRTH data, the price of bulk VG-40, the bitumen grade used to pave highways, at the Mathura refinery rose from ₹48,892 per tonne on February 1 to ₹82,122 a tonne on April 16.

Laying the bituminous layer typically marks the final stage of road construction. While earthwork and other civil works continue, completed highway km can only be reported once bitumen paving has been completed. Bitumen shortage can, therefore, delay project completion despite ongoing on-site work. “Bitumen shor­tage can have a disproportionate impact on reported construction even when substantial on-site activity continues,” Sharma added.

In a parliamentary reply dated July 23, the minister for road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari, said the primary reasons behind delayed highway projects were bottlenecks related to land acquisition, statutory clearances and permissions, utility shifting, encroachment removal, law and order issues, poor performance of contractors or concessionaires, and force majeure events such as the Covid-19 pandemic.

A MoRTH circular issued on June 5 allowed government agencies to invoke the force majeure clause from April 29 to June 30. This provided some relief to contractors on eligible highway projects affected by the West Asia conflict, amid supply chain disruptions and elevated fuel and freight costs.

Kuljit Singh, partner and national infrastructure leader at EY India, added that highway projects under construction may experience an increase in costs. Since, payments un­der Hybrid Annuity Model and toll rates are linked to Wholesale Price Index (WPI) movements, these proje­cts could be somewhat insulated from a rise in input costs, Singh added.

This was notified by MoRTH in an April notification that indexed price adjustment mechanisms for engineering, procurement, and construction projects to WPI data and bitumen prices, to align escalation payments closely with market conditions.