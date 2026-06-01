ECLGS 5.0 draws ₹1.71 trn credit demand; govt reroutes fertiliser supplies

Government has received 262,800 applications under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) 5.0 as of May 29. Banks have already sanctioned loans worth Rs 35,194 crore and guarantees worth Rs 15,720 crore have been issued, officials said during an inter-ministerial briefing on the West Asia crisis on Monday.

The scheme, approved by the Cabinet on May 5, allows banks to provide additional working capital equal to 20 per cent of existing credit limits. It targets total additional credit flow of Rs 2.55 trillion (including Rs 5,000 crore for airlines). Nearly 75-76 per cent of applications have come from micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), officials said, adding that there is no evidence so far that the Iran war has led to a rise in stress or non-performing assets in the sector.

Alongside the credit support programme, the government outlined a series of contingency measures aimed at mitigating the impact of the conflict on fertiliser supplies, food security, energy availability and shipping.

The Department of Fertilisers said India has secured 2.5 million tonnes of urea, 1.5 million tonnes of DAP and 1 million tonnes of NPKs, including ammonium sulphate, through routes other than the Strait of Hormuz and these will arrive during June-July. Another global tender for procurement of 1.7 million tonnes of urea is underway.

Officials said domestic production and imports together have added around 13.2 million tonnes of fertiliser availability since the onset of the crisis, including 10.4 million tonnes from domestic production and 2.7 million tonnes from imports.

Ahead of the kharif season, fertiliser stocks equivalent to more than 52 per cent of seasonal requirements are already available against the conventional level of around 33 per cent. The government has also revised fertiliser demand estimates downward, following reassessments linked to El Nino-related rainfall forecasts. Urea demand has been reduced to 19 million tonnes from 19.4 million tonnes, while DAP demand has been lowered to 5.6 million tonnes from 5.9 million tonnes.

The ministry also disclosed the extent of price pressures in global fertiliser markets. International urea prices have surged to about $947 per tonne from around $447 per tonne in February. Despite the sharp increase, officials said existing budgetary provisions remain adequate and there is no immediate requirement for additional fertiliser subsidy support.

On food security, the government said foodgrain stocks remain comfortably above prescribed buffer norms. Wheat stocks in the central pool currently stand at 51.3 million tonnes against a July 1 buffer requirement of 27.5 million tonnes. Rice stocks stand at 39.7 million tonnes, with unmilled paddy expected to add the equivalent of another 29.8 million tonnes of rice.

The Department of Consumer Affairs said domestic pulse production has improved significantly, helping reduce import dependence. According to officials, pulse imports fell to around 6 million tonnes in 2025-26 from 7.3 million tonnes in the previous year, while government held pulse buffer stocks have risen to 4.3 million tonnes from 1.8 million tonnes a year ago.

Officials maintained that prices of key food commodities, including cereals, pulses, edible oils, onions and potatoes, have remained stable despite geopolitical uncertainties.

The petroleum ministry said supplies of crude oil, natural gas and LPG continue uninterrupted despite the conflict. However, state-run oil marketing companies continue to absorb substantial losses on certain fuels. Domestic LPG sales are currently witnessing under-recoveries of around Rs 650 per cylinder, while aviation turbine fuel supplied to domestic airlines is under-recovering by approximately Rs 30 per litre.

While some regions have reported higher sales of petrol and diesel, officials attributed this to a shift from bulk purchases to retail outlets, rather than supply shortages. They added that no decline in overall petrol and diesel consumption has been observed despite appeals for fuel conservation.

Authorities have stepped up enforcement against black marketing and hoarding. Over the past three days, 1,300 raids related to petrol and diesel were conducted, resulting in 18 first information reports (FIRs) and seven arrests. Separate action on LPG-related violations led to 10 FIRs, three arrests and penalties against 42 distributors.

Shipping data released during the briefing pointed to significant changes in maritime traffic patterns. The number of shipping services operating east of the Strait of Hormuz and through the Red Sea increased from 127 in February to a peak of 257 in April, before moderating to 245 in May, indicating a substantial rerouting of traffic.