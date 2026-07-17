Friday, July 17, 2026 | 11:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / West Asia tensions, weak monsoon key risks for Indian economy: RBI Governor

West Asia tensions, weak monsoon key risks for Indian economy: RBI Governor

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said inflation risks remain elevated due to West Asia tensions, rising oil prices and the possibility of a weak monsoon, even as supply-side pressures dominate

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI, RBI Governor

Malhotra said that the country’s fundamentals remain strong, with a decent pace of economic expansion despite geopolitical uncertainties (Photo:PTI)

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 11:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Anup Roy and Ruchi Bhatia
 
India’s inflation remains elevated with ongoing tensions in West Asia and prospects of a weak monsoon season seen as key risks for the economy, according to Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra 
In an interview with state-owned television channel Doordarshan on Friday, Malhotra said recent price pressures were largely driven by supply-side factors. Official figures out earlier this week showed India’s inflation rose above the central bank’s 4 per cent target for the first time in nearly a year and a half.
 
The RBI has left its benchmark policy rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent so far this year. A few weeks after its last decision in June, Malhotra told a local news channel in an interview that it was “premature” to discuss monetary policy tightening. 
 
 
Since those remarks, oil prices have rebound as the US and Iran resumed hostilities, threatening shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, which carries about 20 per cent of the world’s crude. India imports nearly 90 per cent of its oil needs, with almost half typically shipped through the waterway before tensions escalated in late February. 

Also Read

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI's forex deposit measures raise hopes of margin recovery for banks

RBI

RBI asks banks to sell immovable assets from bad loans within 7 years

Ajay Kanwal

Will re-evaluate universal bank licence application: Jana SFB chiefpremium

RBI

RBI's Financial Inclusion Index rises to 70 in FY26 on higher usage

loan, bank loan

Banks cannot sell back recovered immovable properties to borrowers

 
The six-member monetary policy committee of the RBI will meet August 3-5 to review interest rates.
 
Malhotra said that the country’s fundamentals remain strong, with a decent pace of economic expansion despite geopolitical uncertainties. Even so, the challenges for the economy remain, and policymakers need to stay in a “wait and watch” mode, he added.

More From This Section

Rakesh Mohan, EAC PM

India should rethink China investment policy, says PMEAC member

d-money-woman

Women cash transfer schemes: Bigger budgets, but are outcomes also better?

Import, export, trade

Govt plans to replace $189 bn of imports through domestic manufacturingpremium

steelmakers, steel

Datanomics: UK deal to strengthen India's steel exports with higher quotaspremium

drugs, pharma

India's pharma exports to UK may reach nearly $1 billion in FY27

Topics : Inflation Sanjay Malhotra RBI RBI Governor Indian Economy Indian monsoon Monsoon

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWipro Share PriceCaliber Mining IPOJio Financial Share PriceSBI Funds Management IPO AllotmentITC Hotel Q1 ResultsRIL Q1 Results PreviewE20 Fuel Damage CasePersonal Finance