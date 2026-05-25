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Home / Economy / News / West Asia turmoil may dent India Inc margins by 200 bps in FY27: Crisil

West Asia turmoil may dent India Inc margins by 200 bps in FY27: Crisil

The rating agency said that only eight sectors, accounting for around 10 per cent of rated corporate debt, were expected to see a material impact on credit quality

Crisil Ratings, West Asia conflict, India Inc, crude oil prices, corporate profitability

Representative image from file.

Akshita Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 3:45 PM IST

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India Inc is likely to remain resilient despite prolonged geopolitical tensions in West Asia, backed by strong balance sheets, stable domestic demand and continued government capital expenditure, according to a report by Crisil Ratings. However, sustained supply-chain disruptions and elevated crude oil prices could reduce corporate operating profitability by nearly 200 basis points this financial year, the rating agency said.
 
Crisil conducted a stress test across 34 sectors, which together account for 65 per cent of its rated corporate debt portfolio, as the West Asia conflict entered its third month with no clear resolution in sight.
 
Under its stress scenario, Crisil assumed supply-chain disruptions would continue for nine months in FY27, compared with six months in its base case, while crude oil prices would average $110 per barrel against its earlier estimate of $95.
 
 
“Managing costs and profitability will be a bigger challenge than achieving topline growth,” said Subodh Rai, managing director at Crisil Ratings. “Of the 34 sectors stress-tested, 22 would see operating profitability being culled more than 10% due to higher inventory costs and inability to fully pass on the burden to consumers immediately.”
 
Crisil said operating profitability across companies could fall to nearly 10 per cent from the pre-conflict expectation of around 12 per cent this fiscal. Even so, the agency said credit quality risks would remain manageable because of low gearing levels and healthy demand conditions.

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The report noted that only eight sectors, accounting for around 10 per cent of rated corporate debt, were expected to see a material impact on credit quality.
 
According to Crisil, corporate India’s median gearing has fallen to nearly 0.5 times as of March 2026, while interest coverage has more than doubled to above five times over the past decade.
 
Among sectors, the ceramic industry is expected to face the sharpest stress due to gas shortages and supply-side disruptions, which could cut revenue by nearly one-third and halve profitability.
 
The airline sector could also witness pressure from airspace closures, higher aviation fuel prices and rupee depreciation, while sectors linked to crude oil such as polyester textiles, specialty chemicals and flexible packaging may struggle to pass on rising input costs immediately.
 
Auto component manufacturers may face delayed pass-through of higher freight and raw material costs, while diamond polishers could see procurement expenses rise because of sourcing through alternative trade hubs. Basmati rice exporters are also expected to face weaker demand from key overseas markets.
 
At the same time, export-oriented sectors such as pharmaceuticals, textiles, readymade garments, shrimp processing and electronics manufacturing may benefit from the rupee’s depreciation, the report said.
 
“While our outlook for India Inc’s credit quality remains stable, supported by strong corporate balance sheets and steady domestic demand, we maintain a cautious stance because of the uncertain trajectory of the West Asia conflict,” said Somasekhar Vemuri, Senior Director at Crisil Ratings.
 
He added that a prolonged conflict and extended stabilisation period could intensify inflationary pressures and weaken demand further, making fuel prices and the duration of the conflict key monitorables for assessing corporate credit quality.

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Topics : Crisil report Crisil West Asia and the Gulf US Iran tensions India Inc BS Web Reports

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 3:45 PM IST

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