West Asia war a sword of Damocles over ₹3.6 trillion March capacity

The ₹3.6 trillion worth of project completions slated for March 2026 would be the second-highest in data going back to 2011, according to numbers from project tracker Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

The data is typically released at the end of the quarter. Advance Estimates in analysis notes from CMIE ahead of the quarterly release suggest a surge in project completions led by the manufacturing sector.

Manufacturing projects completed this quarter are worth over ₹1 trillion. These include the ₹22,500 crore Micron semiconductor facility in Sanand, Gujarat; domestic appliance facilities worth ₹2,100 crore from Mitsubishi and others; as well as around ₹1,900 crore in completed projects from the automotive (auto) and auto-ancillary sectors, according to CMIE notes dated February 26 and March 5.

This comes after a long period in which private capital expenditure (capex) has remained limited, even as the government has been pushing funds into building new roads, railways, and other infrastructure.

A lack of demand may have contributed to the relatively limited private-sector activity. Nearly a quarter of existing manufacturing capacity across companies has been idle, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s quarterly Order Books, Inventories, and Capacity Utilisation Survey. The data is released with a lag; the latest available figures are for the July-September 2025 quarter.

The majority of the money raised by companies through initial public offerings (IPOs) has been in the form of offers for sale rather than fresh capital. This means that most of the record ₹1.7 trillion in IPO proceeds have gone to exiting shareholders rather than to fund companies’ expansion or business needs.

Signs of equity fund-raising for planned capex are emerging in the infrastructure and manufacturing sectors in particular, according to Vikas Khattar, co-head of investment banking at financial services group Ambit. Pharmaceutical companies are among those that have recently raised capital to fund capex, he added.

The war in Iran has raised the stakes amid hopes of a capex revival.

“Any project that has started cannot be stopped because the cost of delay is too high,” said independent market analyst Anand Tandon.

But companies may reassess future projects in light of geopolitical tensions. The Indian economy had been growing at 7-8 per cent, and exports were starting to open up before the Iran war. Many manufacturing companies were adding capacity in the hope of meeting demand in foreign markets. That is now in jeopardy, Tandon said.

Energy costs are rising, and there is talk of an El Niño effect that could affect rainfall and, consequently, agricultural output this year; all of this could weigh on future capex plans, he suggested.