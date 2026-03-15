West Asia war cloud over India's economic 'sweet spot' as oil prices rise

ICICI Bank in a research report said assuming that acute supply disruptions are largely resolved within a month, it reduces FY27 gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast by 50 basis points to 7 per cent. “There remain downside risks to our projections if the conflict drags on beyond a month and energy transport via Strait of Ho­rmuz remains subdued. More­over, such a scenario would also adversely impact global economic growth and pose additional headwinds for India,” it added.

Goldman Sachs became the first major agency to cut India’s FY27 growth forecast — to 6.5 per cent from 7 per cent on Friday, pointing to slower exports and sticky inflation as key issues.

Economists believed even India’s economic growth in the ongoing March quarter of FY26 could be impacted, though to a lesser extent. Brokerage Emkay Global had earlier projected GDP growth for Q4FY26 at 7.4 per cent but said it might now look at a downward revision in its estimates given the evolving geopolitical developments and the potential impact on energy costs and trade flows.

Former chief statistician of India Pronab Sen said if the Iran war continues for at least a mo­nth, the real damage will be seen in the first quarter of FY27. “Disruption may be more on the tr­ade front as shipments are held up. Energy intensive manufacturing sectors may be adversely impacted, while services sectors may be relatively better off. The overall impact will depend on the duration of war,” he added.

Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran on Friday said the Iran crisis could have implications for India’s growth, inflation, current account if the conflict or its effects last for a longer duration. However, he maintained that given its macroeconomic stability, India is expected to perform better than many other nations. While the government has passed on the increase in cooking gas prices to the consumers, oil marketing companies (OMCs) have not yet raised the price of petrol and diesel. Devendra K Pant, chief economist at India Ratings and Research, said the inflation and growth impact will depend on who among the consumers, OMCs and government bear how much of the cost burden.

Retail fuel prices have rema­ined unchanged over the past two years, with OMCs absorbing under-recoveries during periods of high crude prices and offsetting them with over-recoveries when global oil prices softened.

An economist requesting anonymity said he expects a price hike after the upcoming state assembly election cycle is over on May 4, if the crude oil prices remain elevated. “Apart from leading to higher inflation, it could lead to increase in freight cost through second round impact, thus adversely impacting growth,” he added.

Fitch Ratings on Friday said persistently higher oil prices could cause India’s retail inflation to rise faster than the expected gradual pace and could lead to a slowdown in economic growth in the first half of FY27. Madhavankutty G, chief economist at Canara Bank, said the bank has slightly lowered its growth estimate for the March quarter due to the geopolitical developments. “Considering the current geo-political scenario we are revising our Q4FY26 GDP growth forecast from 7 per cent to 6.85 per cent. Now that the entire March will feel the war impact there could be a minor hit to industrial output as sectors that have gas as an input will feel some strain,” he said.

Gaura Sengupta, chief economist at IDFC First Bank, said the immediate impact is limited but the outlook for FY27 could cha­nge if crude prices remain high. “FY27 base line GDP grow­th is 7.5 per cent assuming $70 per barrel crude. If crude oil prices average at $100 per barrel then GDP growth would be 6.9 per cent. In our base case we still expect the crisis to be short-lived.”

Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda, said growth is unlikely to be severely disrupted. “For FY27, the GDP numbers could range from 7 to 7.5 per cent, tending towards 7 per cent in extreme stress conditions. CPI inflation is expected to be in the range of 4 to 4.5 per cent and CAD from 1.5 to 2 per cent in stress situations,” he said.