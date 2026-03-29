West Asia war: Govt relaxes kerosene norms to tackle energy supply issues
The Ministry said that the measures would enable the ad-hoc distribution of kerosene to households for cooking and lighting in 21 states and federal territories
Reuters
Listen to This Article
The government said on Sunday it is relaxing petroleum safety and licensing rules to allow faster distribution of kerosene to households, as the Iran war disrupts energy supplies worldwide.
The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said in an official notification that the measures would enable the ad-hoc distribution of kerosene to households for cooking and lighting in 21 states and federal territories.
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 29 2026 | 7:42 PM IST