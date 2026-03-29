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West Asia war: Govt relaxes kerosene norms to tackle energy supply issues

The Ministry said that the measures would enable the ad-hoc distribution of kerosene to households for cooking and lighting in 21 states and federal territories

Representative Picture

Representative Picture

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2026 | 7:51 PM IST

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The government said on Sunday it is relaxing petroleum safety and licensing rules to allow faster distribution of kerosene to households, as the Iran war disrupts energy supplies worldwide.
 
The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said in an official notification that the measures would enable the ad-hoc distribution of kerosene to households for cooking and lighting in 21 states and federal territories.
 

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Topics : West Asia cooking gas kerosene prices lpg crisis energy sector

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First Published: Mar 29 2026 | 7:42 PM IST

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