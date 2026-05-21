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West Asia war may hit India even if conflict ends soon: EAC-PM chief

EAC-PM Chairman S Mahendra Dev said higher crude prices and supply disruptions from the West Asia conflict could weigh on India's growth and inflation

S Mahendra Dev, newly appointed chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM)

Mahendra Dev, chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister

Himanshi Bhardwaj
3 min read Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 9:56 PM IST

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The West Asia war is expected to weigh on India’s economy, supply chains and oil market even if the conflict ends soon, S Mahendra Dev, chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), said on Thursday.
 
Speaking at the Golden Jubilee conference series of the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP), Dev said the impact of the conflict would not disappear immediately because oil production and supply chains would take time to stabilise.
 
“Even if war stops, it will take some time for oil production and supply chains to stabilise. And we may not go back to $69 per barrel in the near future,” he noted.
 
 
Dev said India’s macroeconomic position remains strong enough to withstand the shock for now, but cautioned that crude prices could influence both growth and inflation in FY27. Referring to earlier estimates, he said growth could remain in the 6.5 per cent to 7 per cent range if crude stays up to $95 a barrel, but warned that higher prices, including around $120 a barrel, would require a fresh re-estimation of growth and inflation.
 
Looking ahead, Mahendra Dev called for India to move towards a structured risk management framework, given the increasing frequency of global shocks. He urged the government to identify critical economic “choke points” in energy, food and fertilisers, and build strategic reserves even at some short-term cost to growth.

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“We need to have more buffers, even petroleum reserves, and of course diversification,” he said, adding that the medium-term transition to renewables would reduce India’s vulnerability to oil price volatility. He noted that India had already achieved two-thirds of its nationally determined commitments in the renewable energy sector, four years ahead of schedule.
 
On trade, Dev backed the government’s strategy of supporting tariff-affected export sectors, accelerating free trade agreements, and diversifying export markets. He expressed cautious optimism that the India-US bilateral trade framework, still under negotiation, could open new avenues for Indian exporters, including MSMEs.
 
Dev also pointed to the government’s emergency response mechanisms, including a Rs 1 trillion stabilisation fund and Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) support for MSMEs, as evidence that India’s institutional preparedness for managing crises had improved significantly since the Covid-19 pandemic.
 
“India’s resilience rests on three pillars: political stability, macroeconomic strength, and the sheer size of its domestic economy,” he said. “But resilience alone is not enough. We need higher investment, stronger states and faster implementation,” he added.
 

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:56 PM IST

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