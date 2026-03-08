West Asia war tests India's oil shock absorbers amid supply worries

Stocks fall into two categories — strategic and commercial. The latter are held at refineries and depots whose deliveries are typically local. Strategic petroleum reserves (SPRs), on the other hand, are nationally available.

India’s SPR stocks are adequate for only five to six days of consumption, according to calculations based on analyst and oil ministry data. Two of India’s SPRs are relatively full, while the Mangalore facility is around half full, according to oil inventory data from maritime intelligence agency Kpler, accessed by Business Standard.

Padur SPR — the largest, with a capacity of 18.3 million barrels — is about 82 per cent full. Mangalore SPR holds a little less than 50 per cent of its 11 million barrel capacity, while the 9.7-million-barrel Visakhapatnam SPR is full.

The government has not disaggregated storage data but has said India holds crude oil and fuel stocks sufficient for eight weeks. Unlike strategic reserves, commercial stocks — which include 25 days of crude oil and 25 days of transport fuels — are not static. Crude oil and liquefied natural gas tanks at refineries and import terminals must be constantly replenished through imports, as they are operational in nature, two senior refining executives said.

The executives pointed to an interesting statistic from the International Energy Agency: global oil stocks rose by 470 million barrels in 2025, or 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd). There is no shortage of supplies, they said.

In addition, there are 130 million barrels of Russian crude stored in tankers on the high seas, 30–40 million barrels of Venezuelan oil, and much of the more than 70 million barrels of sanctioned Iranian oil shipped in February, according to Kpler and UK market information provider Energy Intelligence.

Sourcing alternatives

A government official said India’s refiners are in talks with global traders and suppliers for alternative supplies.

What needs replacement is about 2.8 million bpd of West Asian crude grades that crossed the Strait of Hormuz in February to reach Indian ports, refineries, and tankages, ship-tracking data showed. A key factor in replenishing stocks will be tanker availability and the speed at which cargoes can be delivered to India.

Many of the surplus barrels are a 30-50-day voyage away after purchase contracts are concluded, shipping data shows. This makes it logistically difficult to immediately replace more than half of India’s crude imports that normally pass through the Hormuz, regardless of the premiums paid for the cargo.

Both of India’s primary energy shipping routes — the Strait of Hormuz and the Suez Canal — are now virtually blocked because of the West Asian conflict.

Since November 2023, there have been more than 100 attacks on vessels in the Red Sea by Iran-backed Houthi rebels, said Coface, a global trade credit risk management company.

India’s fuel imports through the Suez–Bab-el-Mandeb route (Red Sea), excluding Russian shipments, fell to 1 million tonnes (mt) in 2025 from 11 mt in 2023 and 15 mt in 2022, according to Kpler data. The diversion of cargoes mainly via the Cape of Good Hope extends journeys by about 10 days, bringing total travel time to as much as 50 days, Coface said — 10x the time taken to deliver cargoes via the Hormuz.

Energy shipments through the Hormuz have virtually ground to a halt after reinsurers in London notified shipping companies last week that they were cancelling the war-risk clause in their policies, an insurance broker told Business Standard.

The Trump administration has announced a $20 billion reinsurance programme to cover war-risk losses for vessels transiting the Persian Gulf. Indian officials said they had sought US help on marine insurance, but what Washington plans to offer falls far short of requirements, said Shanaka Anslem Perera, a global geopolitics expert, on X. He cited JP Morgan estimates of $352 billion as the aggregate war-risk exposure for all Gulf maritime commerce.

“A single very large crude carrier can carry $300 million in insured cargo. Sixty-six ships and the entire programme is exhausted,” Perera said.

Cargo loadings

India has received only 2 million bpd of crude in the first eight days of March, 29 per cent lower than February levels, even though these cargoes were dispatched before the West Asian war began. Six cargoes arrived on March 7 and 8, Kpler data showed.

Moreover, there have been no crude oil loadings in March from Gulf countries for cargoes crossing the Hormuz. This means commercial tankages will start getting depleted later this month in the absence of alternative supplies, a senior industry executive said.

There have also been very few loadings of crude cargoes from the West African region or the Americas to India in recent days, said Sumit Ritolia, analyst at Kpler. These grades are also more expensive in the current environment because of higher freight costs and are not as well-suited to Indian refineries as Iraqi Basrah or Russian Urals crude, India’s two biggest import grades, a trader at a state-run refiner said.

Some cargoes are being loaded at Yanbu Port in Saudi Arabia, which bypasses the Hormuz and uses the Red Sea route. Kpler currently expects six cargoes — about 300,000 bpd in total — to be loaded later this month from Yanbu and reach India in the last week of March. Buyers include Reliance Industries, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, and Indian Oil Corporation.

But Yanbu offers limited relief. Historically, loadings from the port have been much lower, said Rohit Rathod, an analyst at Vortexa. “Then there is also the question of how much the terminals at Yanbu can load.”

Loadings are capped at around 2 million bpd — roughly one very large crude carrier (VLCC) per day — far less than the volumes that typically pass through the Hormuz, Energy Intelligence said.

There are also serious security concerns. VLCCs loaded at Yanbu would have to traverse the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, which was nearly shut during Israel’s war in Gaza as Yemen’s Houthi forces attacked vessels transiting the waterway. That leaves India with the option of sourcing additional Russian barrels after Washington allowed India to purchase Russian oil already in storage until April 4.

But India already buys more than 1 million bpd of Russian oil. Washington’s incremental relaxation may allow an additional 1 million bpd if India fends off competition from China and is willing to pay a premium of $3-4 per barrel over Brent crude, two industry executives said. That compares with a discount of about $12 per barrel on Russian oil last month.