Wholesale inflation eases to 9.78% in July as fuel price rise cools

India’s wholesale price inflation eased marginally to 9.78 per cent in July from 9.87 per cent in June, even as food inflation hardened, government data released on Wednesday showed.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) for all commodities stood at 110.0 in July 2026, compared with 110.2 in June, according to provisional estimates released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Among major groups, inflation in primary articles rose to 8.52 per cent in July from 7.0 per cent in June. Fuel and power inflation eased to 20.05 per cent from 27.41 per cent, while manufactured products inflation increased to 8.29 per cent from 7.48 per cent.

The ministry said mineral oils, food articles, manufacture of basic metals, non-food articles, manufacture of food products, and manufacture of chemicals and chemical products were the major drivers of WPI inflation in July.

The WPI Food Index, which includes food articles from the primary articles group and manufactured food products from the manufactured products group, recorded year-on-year inflation of 6.65 per cent in July, compared with 6.14 per cent in June.

Within primary articles, food articles inflation stood at 5.44 per cent in July, compared with 5.49 per cent in June. Non-food articles inflation rose sharply to 17.66 per cent from 11.07 per cent, while minerals inflation increased to 13.28 per cent from 9.45 per cent.

In the fuel and power group, mineral oils inflation eased to 32.4 per cent in July from 46.48 per cent in June. Crude petroleum and natural gas inflation moderated to 26.99 per cent from 34.75 per cent. Electricity inflation turned positive at 1.09 per cent after contracting 0.76 per cent in June.

In manufactured products, food products inflation rose to 8.89 per cent in July from 7.2 per cent in June. Textiles inflation increased to 12.8 per cent from 10.85 per cent, while manufacture of basic metals recorded inflation of 12.56 per cent, compared with 12.31 per cent in June. Chemicals and chemical products inflation stood at 13.12 per cent, against 12.78 per cent in the previous month.

The final WPI index for May 2026 was revised to 110.1 from the provisional estimate of 109.9. Accordingly, WPI inflation for May was revised to 9.88 per cent from the provisional estimate of 9.68 per cent.

The final estimate for May was compiled with a weighted response rate of 98.14 per cent, while the provisional estimate for July was compiled with a weighted response rate of 78.55 per cent.

The ministry also said the all-India Output Producer Price Index for all commodities stood at 109.9 in July, unchanged from June. The trial Input Producer Price Index for the manufacturing sector stood at 105.9 in July.