Wholesale inflation hits series high of 12.29% in Oct on fuel price surge

Wholesale price inflation (WPI) rose to 12.29 per cent in October, the highest in the current 2022-23 series, from 11.39 per cent in September. It was led by a sharp jump in fuel and power prices, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday.

The index rose to 113.3 in October from 112.5 in September, a month-on-month (Mo-M) increase of about 0.7 per cent.

The data comes days after India’s retail inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to a two-year high of 6.09 per cent in October led by food prices, breaching the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent.

Additionally, the goods output producer price index (PPI) rose to 113.3 from 112.5, taking PPI inflation also to a series high of 12.07 per cent from 11.39 per cent in September.

Fuel and power inflation rose to 32.84 per cent in October from 25.85 per cent in September, the highest since at least April 2024, surpassing the previous series high of 30.8 per cent in May. The group's index climbed to 115.7 from 110.5.

Electricity inflation turned sharply positive at 8.06 per cent, from (-)0.43 per cent in September. Inflation in crude petroleum and natural gas rose to 70.8 per cent from 57.32 per cent.

Higher inflation was also observed for coal at 10.5 per cent and electricity at 8 per cent where demand conditions were buoyant due to the heat wave in several states.

Further, primary articles inflation rose to 9.24 per cent from 8.67 per cent, the highest since at least April 2024. Food articles inflation edged up to 8.26 per cent from 8.14 per cent, a 22-month high.

The WPI food index, which combines food articles and manufactured food products, eased marginally to 8.58 per cent from a 23-month high of 8.66 per cent in September.

Additionally, inflation in manufactured products, which have a weight of 63.1 per cent in the index, eased to 9.54 per cent from the series high of 9.76 per cent in September. The group's index was flat month-on-month at 110.2.

Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda, said that the high prices in the manufacturing sector will pressurise companies into increasing their product prices at some point of time. “Companies have passed on only a limited part of the input cost increase to consumers keeping in mind the overall inflation environment,” he said.

Cumulatively, wholesale inflation averaged 10.14 per cent in April–October FY27, against a contraction of 0.30 per cent in the same period last year.

Input costs for manufacturers also rose. The trial input PPI for the manufacturing sector climbed to 108.2, from 106.1.