India wholesale inflation rises to 3.88% in March against 2.13% in Feb

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-linked inflation increased to 3.88 per cent in March, from 2.13 per cent in February 2026, according to the data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday.

Retail inflation rises to 3.40%

India’s retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), stood at 3.40 per cent in February 2026, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Monday. Rural inflation was higher at 3.63 per cent, while urban inflation remained lower at 3.11 per cent.

The uptick in inflation in March was largely driven by a slight increase in food prices. Certain items, including silver and gold jewellery, witnessed a sharp rise in prices. Inflation levels varied across states, with Telangana recording the highest combined inflation at 5.83 per cent, while states such as Chhattisgarh and Delhi saw relatively lower inflation levels.