Wholesale price index's old base retires today: Here's the story it tells
As India shifts to a new WPI base year, the outgoing series reflects a turbulent period marked by deep deflation, record inflation and sharp fuel price swings
Himanshi Bhardwaj
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As India's wholesale price index (WPI) prepares for its base year revision from 2011-12 to 2022-23 today, the 157 month data it leaves behind tells a story of volatility.
Topics : WPI WPI inflation Wholesale Price Index