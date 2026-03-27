Why taxes on petrol and diesel remain India's most reliable revenue cushion

The Centre’s latest excise duty cut on petrol and diesel by ₹10 per litre on Friday (March 27) may bring relief to oil marketing companies (OMCs) and, gradually, to consumers at the pump. But the move also highlights a deeper fiscal reality: taxes on fuel remain one of the most stable and significant revenue streams for both the Union and state governments.

Petrol and diesel remain outside the GST framework, allowing governments to impose excise duty, cess and VAT without the constraints of tax sharing. This flexibility has turned fuel into a dependable fiscal lever. Even when other revenues slow—due to economic downturns or weaker tax buoyancy—fuel taxes tend to remain steady, acting as a built-in buffer for public finances.

How large are fuel tax collections?

The scale of fuel tax collections underscores their importance. In FY24, the petroleum sector contributed roughly ₹7.51 trillion to the exchequer, with the Centre collecting about ₹4.28 trillion and states mobilising around ₹3.2 trillion.

In FY25, total collections stood at about ₹7.41 trillion (provisional), while estimates for the first half of FY26 suggest continued strong inflows.

Taken together, fuel taxes remain one of the largest non-GST revenue streams in India’s fiscal system, rivalled only by major direct taxes.

What makes fuel taxes so reliable?

The reliability stems from the nature of fuel consumption. Demand for petrol and diesel is relatively inelastic, meaning people and businesses continue to consume fuel even as prices rise. India’s fuel demand has, in fact, hit record highs in recent years, ensuring a steady base for taxation.

ALSO READ: Why India cut fuel excise duty now and what it means for petrol prices There is also an administrative advantage. Taxes are collected at the refinery and OMC level rather than at the retail end, reducing leakages and improving efficiency. The result is a revenue stream that is regular, stable and less volatile than most other taxes.

Who depends more on petroleum taxes: the Centre or the states?

Both tiers of government depend heavily on fuel taxes, but in different ways. The Centre collects excise duty and cesses, a significant portion of which is not shareable with states. This makes petroleum a crucial source of discretionary revenue at the Union level.

States, meanwhile, rely on VAT on petrol and diesel as a key part of their own tax base. While the Centre’s collections are higher in absolute terms, for many states, fuel taxes account for a significant share of their independent revenues.

Why do governments hesitate to cut fuel taxes?

The main constraint is fiscal arithmetic. Any reduction in excise duty or VAT leads to an immediate and substantial loss of revenue. Estimates suggest that the latest excise cut could cost the Centre over ₹1.5 trillion annually.

Such losses directly affect fiscal deficit calculations and limit the government’s ability to spend on infrastructure, subsidies and welfare programmes. Unlike GST , there is no structured compensation mechanism when fuel taxes are reduced, making both the Centre and states cautious about sustained cuts.

What happens when taxes are reduced?

In the short term, the impact on retail prices may be limited, as OMCs have been absorbing much of the recent global oil price volatility linked to West Asia tensions. Over time, however, lower duties could translate into cheaper petrol and diesel, helping ease inflation by reducing transport and logistics costs.

ALSO READ: Petrol excise cut: How fuel taxes fill govt coffers and who gets the money The longer-term trade-off is more significant. Lower revenues can compress fiscal space, potentially forcing governments to either scale back spending or increase borrowing. As a result, fuel tax cuts are often targeted and, in some cases, reversed when global crude prices stabilise.

Why does this matter for the wider economy?

ALSO READ: IOC, BPCL, HPCL shares react as govt trims excise duty on petrol, diesel Fuel taxation sits at the intersection of inflation control and fiscal stability. Higher taxes can push up prices across the economy, but they also provide a steady revenue stream to support public spending.

For an economy like India, which imports over 85 per cent of its crude oil requirement, this balance is critical. Fuel taxes remain one of the country’s most important fiscal levers—offering stability in uncertain times, but posing difficult trade-offs when relief measures are needed.