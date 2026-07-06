Why Sri Lanka is now an upper-middle-income country while India isn't

Sri Lanka’s return to the World Bank’s upper-middle-income club after one of the worst economic crises in its history has highlighted an uncomfortable reality for India. Even as it has become one of the world’s largest economies, India has remained in the lower-middle-income category for nearly two decades.

The World Bank’s latest income classification has upgraded Sri Lanka, Vietnam and the Philippines to the upper-middle-income group, recognising different paths of economic progress. For Sri Lanka, this comes as a major boost after the economic crisis it underwent just a few years ago. India, however, continues to be classified as a lower-middle-income economy, a position it has held since 2007.

At first glance, the contrast appears puzzling because India is now among the world’s largest economies and has consistently been one of the fastest-growing major economies. Sri Lanka, by comparison, was battling a sovereign default just three years ago.

It is important to note that the World Bank’s classification is not based on the size of an economy. Instead, it depends on how much income, on average, each resident earns. That distinction explains why India’s rapid economic expansion has not yet translated into a higher income classification.

How did Sri Lanka and other countries move into a higher income group?

The latest World Bank update shows there is no single route to a higher income classification.

Sri Lanka’s return to the upper-middle-income category reflects its recovery from the economic crisis that culminated in a sovereign default in 2022 and the suspension of payments on its external debt, amounting to approximately $51 billion in foreign obligations.

The World Bank said the country’s economy expanded by 5 per cent in 2025, supported by a broad rebound across industries and stronger tourism and financial services. It described the upgrade as “a story of recovery”, while noting that Sri Lanka crossed the threshold only narrowly.

Meanwhile, Vietnam’s upgrade was driven by years of export-led growth. According to the World Bank, exports rose by more than 15 per cent in both 2024 and 2025, while GDP grew by 7 per cent and 8 per cent, respectively. GNI expanded at an average annual pace of 10 per cent between 2021 and 2025.

Why has India remained a lower-middle-income economy since 2007?

The World Bank uses gross national income (GNI) per capita, not gross domestic product (GDP), to classify economies. GNI measures the total income earned by a country’s residents and businesses, wherever it is generated, and divides it by the population to calculate the average income per person. It uses the Atlas method, which smooths the impact of short-term exchange rate fluctuations, while the income thresholds are revised annually to account for inflation.

For the current classification, economies with a GNI per capita of $1,136 to $4,495 are categorised as lower-middle income. Those with a GNI per capita of $4,496 to $13,935 qualify as upper-middle income.

India’s GNI per capita is roughly $2,500-$2,700, placing it firmly in the lower-middle-income category despite its rapid economic growth and expanding global economic influence.

Why hasn’t rapid GDP growth changed India’s income classification?

The difference between the size of an economy and the income earned by its people explains the answer.

While GDP measures the value of goods and services produced within an economy, GNI per capita reflects the average income earned by each person. In a country with a population of about 1.4 billion, national income has to rise substantially before average income per person crosses the World Bank’s threshold.

In other words, becoming a larger economy does not automatically mean moving into a higher income category. As long as per capita income remains below the prescribed threshold, the classification does not change.

That is why India has remained in the same income group even as it has climbed the global GDP rankings over the past two decades.

What would it take for India to move into the upper-middle-income group?

The World Bank updates its income classifications every year using the previous calendar year’s GNI per capita estimates. Besides economic growth, exchange rate movements, revisions to national accounts and changes in population data can also affect a country’s classification.

However, for India, the central requirement remains unchanged: average income per person must rise above the World Bank’s upper-middle-income threshold before the country’s classification changes.