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Home / Economy / News / Wider Gulf crisis would be worrying, India has 76-80 days of oil: Puri

Wider Gulf crisis would be worrying, India has 76-80 days of oil: Puri

It may remain a conflict not confined to that theater ... you know, you could have problems elsewhere, Hardeep Singh Puri said

Hardeep Singh Puri, Hardeep Singh, Hardeep

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo: PTI)

Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2026 | 2:36 PM IST

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The Gulf crisis expanding to other areas could create new problems and be worrying, Indian Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told local broadcaster CNN-News18 on Monday, adding that New Delhi has total oil and gas reserves to last 76-80 days.
 
"It may remain a conflict not confined to that theater ... you know, you could have problems elsewhere. Maybe some other theater starts off. That would be worrying," Puri said, referring to the crisis in the Gulf.
 

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Topics : Hardeep Singh Puri India oil reserves India oil imports Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions

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First Published: Jun 08 2026 | 2:36 PM IST

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