Wider Gulf crisis would be worrying, India has 76-80 days of oil: Puri

The Gulf crisis expanding to other areas could create new problems and be worrying, Indian Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told local broadcaster CNN-News18 on Monday, adding that New Delhi has total oil and gas reserves to last 76-80 days.

"It may remain a conflict not confined to that theater ... you know, you could have problems elsewhere. Maybe some other theater starts off. That would be worrying," Puri said, referring to the crisis in the Gulf.