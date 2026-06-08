Wider Gulf crisis would be worrying, India has 76-80 days of oil: Puri
It may remain a conflict not confined to that theater ... you know, you could have problems elsewhere, Hardeep Singh Puri said
Reuters NEW DELHI
Listen to This Article
The Gulf crisis expanding to other areas could create new problems and be worrying, Indian Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told local broadcaster CNN-News18 on Monday, adding that New Delhi has total oil and gas reserves to last 76-80 days.
"It may remain a conflict not confined to that theater ... you know, you could have problems elsewhere. Maybe some other theater starts off. That would be worrying," Puri said, referring to the crisis in the Gulf.
More From This Section
Topics : Hardeep Singh Puri India oil reserves India oil imports Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 08 2026 | 2:36 PM IST